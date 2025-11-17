ExportDailyRange

ExportRange is a utility script designed to export candle range data from any selected timeframe into a CSV file. It collects the high, low, and range values of each bar, along with the bar time and index. The script helps traders who need simple and reliable data for statistical or volatility analysis.

When the script is applied to a chart, it extracts the specified number of bars and saves the output in CSV format inside the terminal’s Files directory. Both the number of bars and the timeframe can be adjusted through input parameters. The current chart timeframe can also be used.

Main Features

Exports historical data for the selected number of bars Saves high, low, and range (high minus low) Supports the chart’s current timeframe Outputs data in CSV format for external analysis

Output Columns

The generated CSV file contains the following fields:

Timeframe

Index

Datetime

High

Low

Range

Range is stored as a raw price difference. It can be converted to pips during post-processing if required.

Use Cases

The script is suitable for range statistics, volatility studies, strategy preparation, and pre-backtest analysis. It provides a straightforward way to gather basic candle range information for further processing.

How to Use

Download and install the script from the Market Locate it under Scripts in the Navigator Apply it to any chart Set the number of bars and the desired timeframe After execution, the CSV file will be created inside the Files folder

The script is simple in structure and focused solely on data extraction, making it suitable for users who want a lightweight tool for collecting candle range information.