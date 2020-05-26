Lucky Forex Stats

Lucky Forex Stats
Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details!

Advantages
You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.
You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.
Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,
The winning and losing trades
Winning VS losing %
and many more


Parameters
HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details
DTextColor - Details pair color
HTextSize - Heading Text Size
DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs
StartDate - Start Date
EndDate - End Date
Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue
symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Forex Trading Profit Panel allow you to place trades with easy peasy way with a maximum profit, it has many many features. Advantages You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail. You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well. Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose, The winning and losing trades Winning VS losing % and many more Parameters HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details DTextColor - Details p
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SYED HUSSNAIN AMEER
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SYED HUSSNAIN AMEER 2020.06.04 11:53 
 

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