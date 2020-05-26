Lucky Forex Stats
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.5
Lucky Forex Stats
Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details!
Advantages
You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.
You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.
Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,
The winning and losing trades
Winning VS losing %
and many more
Parameters
HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details
DTextColor - Details pair color
HTextSize - Heading Text Size
DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs
StartDate - Start Date
EndDate - End Date
Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue
symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!
Lucky Forex Stats Allow users to See all Account data on their Chart, you can choose any time period and it'll show you full account details with ratio, and each pair has individual details!
Advantages
You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.
You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.
Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,
The winning and losing trades
Winning VS losing %
and many more
Parameters
HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details
DTextColor - Details pair color
HTextSize - Heading Text Size
DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs
StartDate - Start Date
EndDate - End Date
Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue
symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!
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