Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor (MT5)





Real-time candlestick pattern detection and monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Automatically identifies classic candlestick patterns across multiple symbols and displays comprehensive pattern statistics through a visual dashboard.





Overview





Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor detects and tracks Doji, Hammer, Shooting Star, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing, Morning Star, Evening Star, Three White Soldiers, and Three Black Crows patterns. The system scans up to 18 configurable symbols simultaneously and maintains pattern count statistics for each monitored instrument.





The dashboard displays pattern occurrences in a clean grid format showing symbol names, total pattern counts, and most recent pattern detected. Each detected pattern can trigger visual arrows on the chart with customizable colors for bullish and bearish signals. Pattern detection runs on bar close to ensure confirmed signals without repainting.





Alert functionality includes popup notifications, sound alerts, and mobile push notifications when patterns form on monitored symbols. The system supports pattern-specific alert filtering, allowing traders to focus on selected patterns while ignoring others. All pattern definitions use standard candlestick analysis rules with configurable sensitivity thresholds for Doji detection and body-to-shadow ratios.





The indicator provides one-click symbol switching directly from the dashboard, allowing rapid navigation between monitored instruments. A configurable hotkey enables instant toggle of panel visibility, chart arrows, or both elements independently. Pattern statistics persist across chart restarts and accumulate throughout the trading session.





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. Configure monitored symbols in settings, then patterns begin detecting automatically across all specified instruments.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Works with all brokers and symbol types. Detection runs on bar close for non-repainting signals.





Feedback & Reviews





If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.





Support





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.