Candle Absorption Demo

This is a demo version of the Candle Absorption Full indicator. It has limitations on operation.

This indicator detects the Engulfing candlestick pattern and draws the corresponding market entry signal.





Features

It works only with EURUSD on timeframes M1 and M5. The indicator analyzes a combination of 2 or 3 candlesticks depending on settings. The number of pre-calculated bars (signals) is configurable. The indicator can send an alert to notify of a found signal. Signal can be filtered by setting the number of candlesticks of the same color (trend) preceding the pattern formation. The indicator has an SMA based filter.





Input parameters