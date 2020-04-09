CLOSE ALL TRADES BUTTON





One-click emergency exit tool for MetaTrader 5. Closes all positions instantly during volatile markets, technical issues, or end-of-day cleanup.





Purpose





Rapid portfolio liquidation when manual position closing is too slow. During volatile markets, news spikes, or platform issues, closing multiple positions individually wastes time and increases losses. This utility eliminates that risk.





Use Cases





Emergency exits during unexpected volatility

Prop firm traders protecting challenge accounts before limits

News traders closing positions before major announcements

End-of-day portfolio cleanup (close everything instantly)

Technical issues requiring immediate liquidation

Risk management when approaching maximum drawdown





Features





Single button press closes all open positions

Processes all positions instantly

Works with any broker and all symbol types

Zero configuration required - attach and use

Large red button (187×40 pixels) positioned below one-click trading panel

Handles slippage, requotes, and connection issues automatically

Displays summary after execution: "Closed: X | Failed: Y"





How It Works





The utility displays a red "CLOSE ALL TRADES" button on your chart. One click triggers:





1. Identification of all open positions on the account

2. Closure of each position with optimal execution parameters

3. Automatic handling of rejections, retries, and requotes

4. Execution summary display





All positions close in seconds regardless of trade count.





Technical Specifications





Button Size: 187×40 pixels

Position: 3px from left, 80px from top (below one-click panel)

Execution: Synchronous with 100-point slippage tolerance

Retry Logic: Automatic retry on temporary failures

Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Broker Support: Universal (tested on 20+ brokers)





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

Red button appears immediately - ready to use





No settings to configure. No parameters to adjust.





System Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7/10/11 or Mac (via Wine/Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection





Important Notes





This is an Expert Advisor (EA) - must run on a chart

Only closes positions on the account where running

Does not close pending orders by default

Works on any symbol - symbol selection doesn't matter

Keep chart open while trading for instant access





Support





Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





