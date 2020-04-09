Close All Trades Button

CLOSE ALL TRADES BUTTON


One-click emergency exit tool for MetaTrader 5. Closes all positions instantly during volatile markets, technical issues, or end-of-day cleanup.


Purpose


Rapid portfolio liquidation when manual position closing is too slow. During volatile markets, news spikes, or platform issues, closing multiple positions individually wastes time and increases losses. This utility eliminates that risk.


Use Cases


Emergency exits during unexpected volatility

Prop firm traders protecting challenge accounts before limits

News traders closing positions before major announcements

End-of-day portfolio cleanup (close everything instantly)

Technical issues requiring immediate liquidation

Risk management when approaching maximum drawdown


Features


Single button press closes all open positions

Processes all positions instantly

Works with any broker and all symbol types

Zero configuration required - attach and use

Large red button (187×40 pixels) positioned below one-click trading panel

Handles slippage, requotes, and connection issues automatically

Displays summary after execution: "Closed: X | Failed: Y"


How It Works


The utility displays a red "CLOSE ALL TRADES" button on your chart. One click triggers:


1. Identification of all open positions on the account

2. Closure of each position with optimal execution parameters

3. Automatic handling of rejections, retries, and requotes

4. Execution summary display


All positions close in seconds regardless of trade count.


Technical Specifications


Button Size: 187×40 pixels

Position: 3px from left, 80px from top (below one-click panel)

Execution: Synchronous with 100-point slippage tolerance

Retry Logic: Automatic retry on temporary failures

Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Broker Support: Universal (tested on 20+ brokers)


Installation


Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

Red button appears immediately - ready to use


No settings to configure. No parameters to adjust.


System Requirements


MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7/10/11 or Mac (via Wine/Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection


Important Notes


This is an Expert Advisor (EA) - must run on a chart

Only closes positions on the account where running

Does not close pending orders by default

Works on any symbol - symbol selection doesn't matter

Keep chart open while trading for instant access


Support


Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.


Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.

