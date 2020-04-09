Close All Trades Button
CLOSE ALL TRADES BUTTON
One-click emergency exit tool for MetaTrader 5. Closes all positions instantly during volatile markets, technical issues, or end-of-day cleanup.
Purpose
Rapid portfolio liquidation when manual position closing is too slow. During volatile markets, news spikes, or platform issues, closing multiple positions individually wastes time and increases losses. This utility eliminates that risk.
Use Cases
Emergency exits during unexpected volatility
Prop firm traders protecting challenge accounts before limits
News traders closing positions before major announcements
End-of-day portfolio cleanup (close everything instantly)
Technical issues requiring immediate liquidation
Risk management when approaching maximum drawdown
Features
Single button press closes all open positions
Processes all positions instantly
Works with any broker and all symbol types
Zero configuration required - attach and use
Large red button (187×40 pixels) positioned below one-click trading panel
Handles slippage, requotes, and connection issues automatically
Displays summary after execution: "Closed: X | Failed: Y"
How It Works
The utility displays a red "CLOSE ALL TRADES" button on your chart. One click triggers:
1. Identification of all open positions on the account
2. Closure of each position with optimal execution parameters
3. Automatic handling of rejections, retries, and requotes
4. Execution summary display
All positions close in seconds regardless of trade count.
Technical Specifications
Button Size: 187×40 pixels
Position: 3px from left, 80px from top (below one-click panel)
Execution: Synchronous with 100-point slippage tolerance
Retry Logic: Automatic retry on temporary failures
Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies
Broker Support: Universal (tested on 20+ brokers)
Installation
Download from MQL5 Market
Drag onto any MT5 chart
Red button appears immediately - ready to use
No settings to configure. No parameters to adjust.
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher
Windows 7/10/11 or Mac (via Wine/Parallels)
Active trading account (demo or live)
Internet connection
Important Notes
This is an Expert Advisor (EA) - must run on a chart
Only closes positions on the account where running
Does not close pending orders by default
Works on any symbol - symbol selection doesn't matter
Keep chart open while trading for instant access
Support
Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.
Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
