Phoenix Trend Strength Meter (MT5)





Market regime and trend strength analyzer for MetaTrader 5. Combines ADX, RSI, and Directional Movement into a single panel to classify market conditions in real time.





Purpose





Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because they apply the wrong strategy to the wrong market regime. The Phoenix Trend Strength Meter helps traders instantly determine whether the market is ranging, developing a trend, in a strong trend, or entering exhaustion risk territory.





The indicator analyzes ADX for trend strength, DI for directional bias, and RSI for momentum balance. These are combined into a visual meter with clear text-based regime classification (Ranging, Cautious Long/Short, Strong Long/Short, Risk/Extended). The panel updates on new bars and includes optional regime change and exhaustion alerts.





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The panel appears instantly with pre-optimized default values.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Works with all brokers and instruments. Designed for decision support and regime filtering alongside your trading strategy.





Feedback & Reviews





Support





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.