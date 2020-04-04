Phoenix Candle Timer Panel

Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5)

Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination.

Purpose

Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity.

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time candle countdown visibility, eliminating guesswork and improving execution precision across all timeframes.

Use Cases

  • Precision entries at candle close or open

  • News traders timing entries after candle confirmation

  • EA-assisted manual trading (human + algorithm coordination)

  • Scalpers avoiding late-candle entries

  • Swing traders waiting for bar close confirmation

  • Strategy testing and optimisation with time awareness

Features

  • Real-time countdown of current candle

  • Automatically adapts to chart timeframe

  • Clean, minimal on-chart panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Stable timing synced to broker server time

  • Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel continuously monitors the broker server time and the current chart timeframe.

It then:

  1. Calculates the exact open and close time of the current candle

  2. Updates the remaining time in real time

  3. Displays the countdown clearly on the chart panel

  4. Instantly adjusts when the timeframe or symbol is changed

No lag, no recalibration, no manual refresh required.

Technical Specifications

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Timeframe Support: All MT5 timeframes (M1–MN1)

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

  • Resource Usage: Extremely low

  • Compatibility: All forex pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • Timer panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter

  • Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

  • Keep chart open for continuous updates

  • Designed to complement both manual and automated strategies

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


Recommended products
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
CandleForce Pro
Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
Indicators
CandleForce Pro: The Ultimate Decision-Support Dashboard for Modern Traders Introduction: Overcoming the Chaos of Modern Markets In today's hyper-connected financial markets, the modern trader faces a paradox of choice. We are inundated with an endless stream of data, indicators, news, and strategies, all promising to unlock the secrets of profitable trading. This constant influx often leads to "analysis paralysis"—a state of cognitive overload where conflicting signals create confusion, hesit
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Expansoes M
Marcus Vinicius Da Silva Miranda
Indicators
The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections. Advantages: Easy to plot. Candle anchoring; High and accurate precision as support and resistance; Excellent Risk x Return ratio; Works in any timeframe; Works in any asset / market.   The M Extensions are classified into: M0: Zero point (starting candle) RC: Initial candle control region M1: Extension region 1 M2: Extension region 2 M3: Extension regi
FREE
Fibonacci Indicator
David Muriithi
Indicators
This indicator is an automated version of the Fibonacci retracement (Fib) indicator. Deciding the best areas to use when drawing the fib can be tricky and this  indicator was made with that in mind. When you drop it on the chart it will automatically choose the best points to draw the fib with, but in case you aren't satisfied with those regions, you can adjust it as you wish.
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (9)
Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With DrawFib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci base
FREE
Santa Donchian
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
PZ Chart Overlay MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Indicators
Master the market: harness the power of statistical arbitrage This indicator showcases the price action of multiple instruments on a single chart, enabling you to compare the fluctuations of different assets and seamlessly implement statistical arbitrage strategies. Its main usage is to find correlated symbols which are temporarily out of whack. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find overbought or oversold currency pairs easily Plot up to six currency
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicators
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Big Player Candles
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.91 (23)
Indicators
If you heard about The Wyckoff Method, Volume Spread Analysis, etc... You are probably searching for the candlestick indicator that shows you the Volume spread all over the current bar, signaling every types of market status... You can control the several Market Levels with custom colors... It is up to you to decide how to use it. Our job is provide you with the indicator... If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW! )...    This will mean A LO
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Time Spaced Moving Averages
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (3)
Indicators
The concept is simple: Plotting Price behavior within several periods of time. Some Symbols behave very well during the trading day - with this I mean Intraday trading - and this behavior ends up plotting effectively well with the proposed Exponential Moving Averages in this indicator... Obviously that this behavior could not be seen in all Symbols, but you can give it a try... Just drop this indicator in a chart and you will see for yourself... This indicator is intended for "Feeling the Trend"
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
CLOSE ALL TRADES BUTTON One-click emergency exit tool for MetaTrader 5. Closes all positions instantly during volatile markets, technical issues, or end-of-day cleanup. Purpose Rapid portfolio liquidation when manual position closing is too slow. During volatile markets, news spikes, or platform issues, closing multiple positions individually wastes time and increases losses. This utility eliminates that risk. Use Cases Emergency exits during unexpected volatility Prop firm traders protect
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5) Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions. Purpose Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns. The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time vi
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH SUITE Professional 7-tab dashboard for real-time currency strength analysis, correlation tracking, and session-based trading intelligence. Zero repainting. Immediate setup. Overview Currency Strength Suite provides comprehensive multi-currency analysis through seven specialized panels. The system tracks strength across 8 currencies plus Gold, identifies correlations, analyzes session performance, and scans opportunities across multiple timeframes. Core Features Rea
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5) High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes. Purpose Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls. The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear vi
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review