Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter

Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter (MT5)

Real-time volatility monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Uses Average True Range (ATR) to display current market volatility on your chart.

Purpose

Market volatility directly impacts stop placement, position sizing, slippage, and strategy effectiveness. Trading without awareness of volatility often leads to oversized risk in fast markets or wasted opportunities in quiet conditions.

The Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter calculates ATR using current chart data and displays the value clearly on your chart. The meter updates in real time and automatically adapts to symbol and timeframe changes, allowing traders to assess whether the market is calm, active, or highly volatile.

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The meter appears immediately and requires no configuration.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Uses ATR for volatility measurement and works with all brokers and instruments. ATR values depend on selected timeframe.

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.

Support

Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.
Recommended products
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal
Smart Structure Concepts MT5
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Indicators
Smart Structure Concepts MT5 is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator created to help traders visually read institutional structure and understand why each movement occurs. Unlike most indicators on the Market, this system does not only draw patterns or zones. It teaches. Every visual element (BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG, EQH, EQL, PDH, PDL, etc.) includes educational tooltips that explain the concept and the suggested trader action (buy, sell, or wait). These on-chart explanations make it perfe
FREE
Volatility Matrix
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Volatility Matrix is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders a clear and dynamic view of real-time market volatility. It combines multiple adaptive volatility bands into a single analytical framework, allowing you to identify compression, expansion, and reversal zones across any timeframe or symbol. This tool goes far beyond standard volatility indicators. It builds a complete volatility structure around price action, revealing when the market is preparing for moveme
FREE
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Pull It Back MT5
Salvatore Caligiuri
Indicators
PROMOTIONAL PERIOD - ONLY 2 COPIES LEFT OF FIRST 10 BUYERS AT PRICE 300,00$!!! CHECK SCREENSHOTS AND COMMENTS FOR OUR STRATEGY RULES AND LIVE TRADES SIGNALS PULL IT BACK  is a revolutionary trading system and a complete strategy with advanced algorithm developed to detect the trend direction after a  PULLBACK , a  RETREACEMENT  or a  KEY LEVEL BOUNCE . The goal of this indicator is to get as many pips as possible from market trend. Following strictly the rules of the strategy, you can become a
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
StochasticDMACD
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The StochasticDMACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator developed by mladen in 2020. It is a momentum-based oscillator that combines the smoothing of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the range-bound normalization of a Stochastic Oscillator. Core Functionality The indicator operates by transforming price data into a normalized range before calculating trend momentum. Stochastic Normalization: Instead of using raw prices, the indicator calculates a "Fast Stochastic"
FREE
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Indicators
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
Hrum
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Hrum indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Giordano Bruno indicator and its unique trend line, staying on trend will become much easier! Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emoti
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
Indicators
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Indicators
Description   : The "Market Structure HH HL LH LL" indicator is a powerful and at the same time simple tool for analyzing price dynamics in financial markets. This indicator helps traders and investors identify changes in trends and identify important points in price time series. Displays "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines. Key components of the indicator: HH (Higher High): The top at which the price closes above the previous high top. HH indicates a strengthening uptrend. HL (Higher Low): The minimum
Session Separator MT5
Luong N Man
Indicators
Session separator indicator draws boxes for each trading session to show the trader open and close hours with its high and low. Key features: Option to set hours and colours for 3 trading sessions. Boxes update immediately when breaking out of high/low. Hour shift or auto time zone. Choose the amount of days to draw session boxes. Indicator works on H1 and lower for visibility. Choose border style
MT5 Fimathe Canal de referencia e zona neutra
Gidione Fontes
Indicators
Esse indicador mede o 1º Canal de referencia e a 1º  Zona Neutra * configurar o canal macro para verificar a frequencia MAIOR H1 H4 1D * configurar o canal micro para verificar a frequencia Menor 1M 5M 15M Como instalar o Indicador fimathe. E uma pré mentoria tem uma estrategia Secreta bonus nesse video . assitao o video para enteder as logicas que podemos iniciar com esse indicador. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxg54MWVGlJzzKuaEntFbyI4ospQi3Kw2
Colored Chaikin Money Flow
Sidnei Da Silva Santos Junior
Indicators
The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is an indicator created by Marc Chaikin in the 1980s to monitor the accumulation and distribution of a  stock   over a specified period. The default CMF period is 21 days. The indicator readings range between +1 and -1. Any crosses above or below 0 can be used to confirm changes in money flow, as well as buying or selling momentum, but many traders look for divergences to predict trend reversal based on volume.  This indicator was developed not only to be used by man
Daily VWAP Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (5)
Indicators
Daily VWAP Indicator (Volume Weighted Average Price) Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! Description The Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to identify the true average price of an asset throughout the day, adjusted by traded volume. Primarily used by institutional and professional traders, the daily VWAP serves as a reference point to identify the av
FREE
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
MT5 CuanHunter Signal Indicator
Jivi Muzaqi Guntur
Indicators
Features: Clear Buy/Sell labels with directional arrows. Automatic Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) labels for better risk management. Easy-to-read chart signals (no messy lines). Works on any timeframe and any asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks). Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5 desktop & mobile sync) . Perfect for: Beginner traders who need straightforward signals. Experienced traders who want an extra confirmation tool. Anyone looking to simplify their chart without clutter.
Trend Pulse Apex
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Trend Pulse Apex — Pattern Recognition + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter (No Repaint) Trend Pulse Apex pinpoints high-probability candlestick formations and confirms them with live trend and momentum checks. By plotting immutable arrows and clear labels only on closed bars, the indicator delivers precise visual cues without repainting or lag. Core Features • Pattern Detection: Identifies over ten advanced Japanese trades—including Shooting Stars, Engulfings, Stars, Dojis, Hammers, Piercing Line
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Mean Reversal Heikin Ashi Indicator calculates special trade reversal points based on Heikin Ashi candlesticks patterns. This indicator can be used on all symbols, even in Forex or B3 Brazillian Markets. You can configure just the position of each arrow. Then, after include the indicator on the graphic, pay attention on each arrow that indicates a long or short trade.
Session Volume Profile MT5
Farkhat Guzairov
Indicators
Session Volume Profile  is an advanced graphical representation that displays trading activity during Forex trading sessions at specified price levels. The Forex market can be divided into four main trading sessions: the Australian session, the Asian session, the European session and the favorite trading time - the American (US) session. POC  - profile can be used as a support and resistance level for intraday trading. VWAP  - Volume Weighted Average Price. ATTENTION  ! For the indicator to w
Sessions LIT
Joao Vitor Santos Pinto
Indicators
Master the Market with the Exclusive Sessões LIT Indicator! The   Sessões LIT   is an indicator specially developed for traders using the   LIT (Liquidity Inducement Trader)   strategy. With it, you’ll have a clear and precise visualization of the main trading sessions, along with strategic markings to identify liquidity zones and key market points. All of this is customizable and intuitive, directly on your MetaTrader 5. Key Benefits: Clear Visualization of Trading Sessions: Colored boxes highl
VTC Volatility
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
The VTC Volatility indicator was written to support a Brazilian stock market strategy in the WDO (USDBRL), but it can be adapted to other strategies and markets. In the new indicator update, it is now allowed to choose up to 4 levels to determine the range, and thus be more versatile. The Brazilian stock exchange (B3) has the VTC which is a "Structured Exchange Rate Volatility Transaction" (more information on the B3 website). At around 10:00 am, the VTC "Call" comes out and Brazilian broker
VIDYA Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Indicators
The VIDYA-ENHANCED indicator (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and sideways movements. It dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market volatility, using the Chande Momentum Oscillator as a volatility index. This feature allows VIDYA-ENHANCED to be more agile during periods of significant price movements, while remaining more stable during less volatile phases.  Features: - Select the price from 12 options - 5 more than the Metatrader
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Indicators
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Percentage range consolidation
Diego De Cesaro
Indicators
Percentage Range Consolidation O Percentage Range Consolidation é um indicador poderoso projetado para identificar zonas de consolidação de preço com base em variações percentuais ao longo do tempo. Ideal para traders que buscam detectar áreas de compressão de volatilidade e possíveis pontos de ruptura (breakout). Principais características: Identifica até 3 zonas de consolidação simultâneas, cada uma configurável de forma independente. Cálculo baseado na variação percentual entre a máxima e mín
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
KVO Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Indicators
Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) - A Powerful Trend & Momentum Indicator This is an enhanced version of the Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) , a widely used indicator designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, trend direction, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. How the KVO Indicator Works: Volume-Based Trend Identification – Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price movements, the KVO uses both price and volume to detect market trends and momentum shifts .
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (34)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO  without redrawing helps identify where the market actually changes direction. The indicator highlights trend reversals and areas where major market participants re-enter the market. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend shifts and key higher-timeframe levels. The indicator’s data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and true trend changes. These represent entries of major market participants and con
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (3)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not place any trades and does not manage orders: it is a visual analysis tool , not an automated trading robot. What the indicator displays The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information : Market structure : key swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Structure breaks : Break of Struc
More from author
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Real-time candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing and trade discipline. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear countdown visibility synced to broker server time. The timer au
FREE
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5)   Real-time economic news countdown panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming high-impact events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes.   Purpose   Economic news releases create unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls.   The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar retrieves scheduled economic events and aligns them
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5)   Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points on your chart.   Purpose   Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns.   The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time visibility of spread cost, allowing traders to make informed
FREE
Phoenix Drawdown Meter
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Drawdown Meter (MT5) Real-time drawdown monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Displays live account drawdown percentage on your chart to help traders manage risk and avoid breaching account limits. Purpose Drawdown is the most critical risk metric for traders operating prop firm accounts or strict risk-managed portfolios. Exceeding drawdown limits can invalidate accounts or eliminate weeks of progress. The Phoenix Drawdown Meter provides constant visibility of current drawdown based on b
FREE
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)   Real-time multi-EA monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Tracks multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously using magic numbers, displaying live open and closed profit/loss for each strategy.   Purpose   Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown or silent failures.   The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboar
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Close All Trades Button (MT5) One-click position closure utility for MetaTrader 5. Displays a red button on your chart that closes all open positions when pressed, with automatic handling of rejections and requotes. Purpose Closing multiple positions individually during volatile conditions or platform issues wastes time and increases slippage exposure. The Close All Trades Button provides instant portfolio liquidation through a single button press. The utility displays a red button at 3px f
FREE
Phoenix Breakeven Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Breakeven Button (MT5) One-click stop loss adjustment tool for MetaTrader 5. Moves all open positions to breakeven with a single button press, eliminating downside risk once trades are in profit. Purpose Manually adjusting stop losses across multiple positions during active trades wastes time and creates hesitation. The Phoenix Breakeven Button provides instant risk protection, allowing traders to lock in safety with one click once price moves favorably. When pressed, the tool ident
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Currency Strength Suite (MT5) Professional 7-tab dashboard for real-time currency strength analysis, correlation tracking, and session-based trading intelligence across 8 currencies plus Gold. Overview Currency Strength Suite provides comprehensive multi-currency analysis through seven specialized panels: Strength Meter, Session Performance, Pair Scanner, Analysis Tab, Correlation Matrix, Correlation Clusters, and Settings. The system tracks strength on a -10 to +10 scale using RSI momentum,
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review