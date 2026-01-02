Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter (MT5)





Real-time volatility monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Uses Average True Range (ATR) to display current market volatility on your chart.





Purpose





Market volatility directly impacts stop placement, position sizing, slippage, and strategy effectiveness. Trading without awareness of volatility often leads to oversized risk in fast markets or wasted opportunities in quiet conditions.





The Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter calculates ATR using current chart data and displays the value clearly on your chart. The meter updates in real time and automatically adapts to symbol and timeframe changes, allowing traders to assess whether the market is calm, active, or highly volatile.





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The meter appears immediately and requires no configuration.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Uses ATR for volatility measurement and works with all brokers and instruments. ATR values depend on selected timeframe.





Feedback & Reviews





If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.





Support





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.