Phoenix Drawdown Meter (MT5)

Real-time drawdown monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Displays live account drawdown metrics to help traders actively manage risk and avoid breaching limits during adverse market conditions.

Purpose

Drawdown is the single most critical risk metric for traders, especially those operating prop firm accounts or strict risk-managed portfolios. Exceeding drawdown limits — even briefly — can invalidate accounts or wipe out weeks of progress.

The Phoenix Drawdown Meter provides instant, always-visible drawdown awareness, allowing traders to react early, reduce exposure, or stop trading before limits are breached.

Use Cases

Prop firm traders monitoring daily and overall drawdown limits

Portfolio risk management during volatile conditions

Manual traders enforcing strict risk discipline

EA-assisted trading with human risk oversight

Identifying risk creep during losing streaks

Protecting capital during news events or market shocks

Features

Live drawdown calculation in real time

Displays current drawdown clearly on chart

Uses broker server equity and balance data

Automatically updates with market fluctuations

Clean, minimal on-chart meter panel

Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

Zero configuration required – attach and use

Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Drawdown Meter continuously monitors account balance and equity.

It then:

Calculates real-time drawdown based on current equity Updates instantly as price and P/L fluctuate Displays drawdown clearly on the chart panel Allows traders to visually assess risk at a glance

This ensures drawdown is never “out of sight, out of mind.”

Technical Specifications

Drawdown Type: Equity-based

Data Source: Broker server balance & equity

Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

Panel Type: Chart-based graphical meter

Resource Usage: Extremely low

Compatibility: All MT5 brokers and symbols

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

Drawdown meter appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection

Important Notes

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

Displays drawdown for the current account only

Uses live equity — drawdown may fluctuate rapidly

Does not place or manage trades

Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5.

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.

Response within 24 hours.

