Phoenix Drawdown Meter

Phoenix Drawdown Meter (MT5)

Real-time drawdown monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Displays live account drawdown metrics to help traders actively manage risk and avoid breaching limits during adverse market conditions.

Purpose

Drawdown is the single most critical risk metric for traders, especially those operating prop firm accounts or strict risk-managed portfolios. Exceeding drawdown limits — even briefly — can invalidate accounts or wipe out weeks of progress.

The Phoenix Drawdown Meter provides instant, always-visible drawdown awareness, allowing traders to react early, reduce exposure, or stop trading before limits are breached.

Use Cases

  • Prop firm traders monitoring daily and overall drawdown limits

  • Portfolio risk management during volatile conditions

  • Manual traders enforcing strict risk discipline

  • EA-assisted trading with human risk oversight

  • Identifying risk creep during losing streaks

  • Protecting capital during news events or market shocks

Features

  • Live drawdown calculation in real time

  • Displays current drawdown clearly on chart

  • Uses broker server equity and balance data

  • Automatically updates with market fluctuations

  • Clean, minimal on-chart meter panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Drawdown Meter continuously monitors account balance and equity.

It then:

  1. Calculates real-time drawdown based on current equity

  2. Updates instantly as price and P/L fluctuate

  3. Displays drawdown clearly on the chart panel

  4. Allows traders to visually assess risk at a glance

This ensures drawdown is never “out of sight, out of mind.”

Technical Specifications

  • Drawdown Type: Equity-based

  • Data Source: Broker server balance & equity

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical meter

  • Resource Usage: Extremely low

  • Compatibility: All MT5 brokers and symbols

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • Drawdown meter appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Displays drawdown for the current account only

  • Uses live equity — drawdown may fluctuate rapidly

  • Does not place or manage trades

  • Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new free & paid tools — we build more of what traders actually value.

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


