Phoenix Support and Resistance Detector

Phoenix Support & Resistance Detector (MT5)

Professional support and resistance detection tool for MetaTrader 5. Auto-detects the strongest S&R levels from a higher timeframe and displays comprehensive strength analysis through a visual dashboard.

Overview

Phoenix Support & Resistance Detector identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels using higher timeframe pivot analysis (H4 default, customizable). The system ranks levels by test count, consolidation bars, and proximity to current price, then displays detailed metrics through a clean 6-column dashboard showing S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, and R3.

Each level displays five key metrics: current price, strength classification (Strong/Medium/Weak based on test count), distance classification (Close/Moderate/Distant), consolidation bar count, and polarity status. The polarity detection system identifies when resistance levels flip to support and vice versa as price crosses through them.

The indicator draws horizontal price lines on the chart with automatic price labels, extending infinitely left and right for clear visual reference. Zone width is calculated automatically using ATR or can be set manually in pips. All levels update dynamically as new pivot points form on the higher timeframe.

Alert options include proximity warnings when price approaches levels, polarity flip notifications, and timeframe validation alerts. The system supports popup alerts, sound notifications, and mobile push notifications. A configurable hotkey allows instant toggle of panel visibility, chart lines, or both.

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The dashboard appears immediately with levels auto-detected from the specified higher timeframe.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Works with all brokers and symbol types. Consider using a lower current timeframe than the detection timeframe for optimal level discovery.

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.

Support

Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.
More from author
Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter (MT5) Real-time volatility monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Uses Average True Range (ATR) to display current market volatility on your chart. Purpose Market volatility directly impacts stop placement, position sizing, slippage, and strategy effectiveness. Trading without awareness of volatility often leads to oversized risk in fast markets or wasted opportunities in quiet conditions. The Phoenix ATR Volatility Meter calculates ATR using current chart data and d
FREE
Phoenix Trend Strength Meter
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Trend Strength Meter (MT5) Market regime and trend strength analyzer for MetaTrader 5. Combines ADX, RSI, and Directional Movement into a single panel to classify market conditions in real time. Purpose Most traders fail not because of bad entries, but because they apply the wrong strategy to the wrong market regime. The Phoenix Trend Strength Meter helps traders instantly determine whether the market is ranging, developing a trend, in a strong trend, or entering exhaustion risk terr
FREE
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5)   Real-time economic news countdown panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming high-impact events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes.   Purpose   Economic news releases create unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls.   The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar retrieves scheduled economic events and aligns them
FREE
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Real-time candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing and trade discipline. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear countdown visibility synced to broker server time. The timer au
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5)   Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points on your chart.   Purpose   Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns.   The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time visibility of spread cost, allowing traders to make informed
FREE
Phoenix Breakeven Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Breakeven Button (MT5) One-click stop loss adjustment tool for MetaTrader 5. Moves all open positions to breakeven with a single button press, eliminating downside risk once trades are in profit. Purpose Manually adjusting stop losses across multiple positions during active trades wastes time and creates hesitation. The Phoenix Breakeven Button provides instant risk protection, allowing traders to lock in safety with one click once price moves favorably. When pressed, the tool ident
FREE
Phoenix Drawdown Meter
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Drawdown Meter (MT5) Real-time drawdown monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5. Displays live account drawdown percentage on your chart to help traders manage risk and avoid breaching account limits. Purpose Drawdown is the most critical risk metric for traders operating prop firm accounts or strict risk-managed portfolios. Exceeding drawdown limits can invalidate accounts or eliminate weeks of progress. The Phoenix Drawdown Meter provides constant visibility of current drawdown based on b
FREE
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)   Real-time multi-EA monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Tracks multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously using magic numbers, displaying live open and closed profit/loss for each strategy.   Purpose   Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown or silent failures.   The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboar
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilities
Close All Trades Button (MT5) One-click position closure utility for MetaTrader 5. Displays a red button on your chart that closes all open positions when pressed, with automatic handling of rejections and requotes. Purpose Closing multiple positions individually during volatile conditions or platform issues wastes time and increases slippage exposure. The Close All Trades Button provides instant portfolio liquidation through a single button press. The utility displays a red button at 3px f
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicators
Currency Strength Suite (MT5) Professional 7-tab dashboard for real-time currency strength analysis, correlation tracking, and session-based trading intelligence across 8 currencies plus Gold. Overview Currency Strength Suite provides comprehensive multi-currency analysis through seven specialized panels: Strength Meter, Session Performance, Pair Scanner, Analysis Tab, Correlation Matrix, Correlation Clusters, and Settings. The system tracks strength on a -10 to +10 scale using RSI momentum,
