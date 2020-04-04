Phoenix Support and Resistance Detector

Phoenix Support & Resistance Detector (MT5)





Professional support and resistance detection tool for MetaTrader 5. Auto-detects the strongest S&R levels from a higher timeframe and displays comprehensive strength analysis through a visual dashboard.





Overview





Phoenix Support & Resistance Detector identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels using higher timeframe pivot analysis (H4 default, customizable). The system ranks levels by test count, consolidation bars, and proximity to current price, then displays detailed metrics through a clean 6-column dashboard showing S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, and R3.





Each level displays five key metrics: current price, strength classification (Strong/Medium/Weak based on test count), distance classification (Close/Moderate/Distant), consolidation bar count, and polarity status. The polarity detection system identifies when resistance levels flip to support and vice versa as price crosses through them.





The indicator draws horizontal price lines on the chart with automatic price labels, extending infinitely left and right for clear visual reference. Zone width is calculated automatically using ATR or can be set manually in pips. All levels update dynamically as new pivot points form on the higher timeframe.





Alert options include proximity warnings when price approaches levels, polarity flip notifications, and timeframe validation alerts. The system supports popup alerts, sound notifications, and mobile push notifications. A configurable hotkey allows instant toggle of panel visibility, chart lines, or both.





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The dashboard appears immediately with levels auto-detected from the specified higher timeframe.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Works with all brokers and symbol types. Consider using a lower current timeframe than the detection timeframe for optimal level discovery.





Feedback & Reviews





If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.





Support





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.