Phoenix News Countdown Calendar

Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5)

High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes.

Purpose

Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls.

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear visibility of upcoming economic events and exact time remaining, allowing traders to prepare, pause, or exit positions before volatility hits.

Use Cases

  • Avoiding trades before high-impact news

  • Prop firm traders protecting drawdown and daily loss limits

  • News traders timing entries immediately after releases

  • EA-assisted manual trading (human oversight for fundamentals)

  • Risk management during macroeconomic events

  • Session planning and intraday trade filtering

Features

  • Displays upcoming economic news events

  • Countdown timer to next release

  • Clearly identifies high-impact events

  • Automatically updates based on broker server time

  • Clean, structured on-chart panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar retrieves scheduled economic events and aligns them with broker server time.

It then:

  1. Identifies upcoming news events relevant to the market

  2. Calculates the remaining time until each release

  3. Displays events in a clear calendar-style panel

  4. Updates countdowns in real time

  5. Rolls forward automatically after each release

This ensures traders always know what’s coming and when.

Technical Specifications

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Update Frequency: Real-time countdown

  • Event Type: Economic calendar (high-impact focus)

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

  • Resource Usage: Low

  • Compatibility: Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • News calendar panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

  • Displays scheduled news, not real-time outcomes

  • News timing accuracy depends on broker feed

  • Keep chart open for continuous updates

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


