Phoenix Breakeven Button (MT5)





One-click stop loss adjustment tool for MetaTrader 5. Moves all open positions to breakeven with a single button press, eliminating downside risk once trades are in profit.





Purpose





Manually adjusting stop losses across multiple positions during active trades wastes time and creates hesitation. The Phoenix Breakeven Button provides instant risk protection, allowing traders to lock in safety with one click once price moves favorably.





When pressed, the tool identifies all open positions, calculates true breakeven levels (including spread), and modifies stop losses automatically. Positions not yet in profit are skipped. The button appears on your chart after installation and requires no configuration.





Installation





Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The button appears immediately.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is an Expert Advisor that must run on a chart. Only modifies positions on the account where running. Works with all brokers and symbol types.





Feedback & Reviews





If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new free & paid tools — we build more of what traders actually value.





Support





ifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.