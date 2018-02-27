Price Action Free

This indicator looks for 3 rather strong patterns:

Spinning Top pattern

Hammer or Hanging Man

Inverted Hammer or Shooting Star

These patterns may indicate a trend continuation or its reversal, depending on the location of the patterns.





Input parameters

Distance - distance between the signal and the formed signal

Note: the higher the timeframe, the greater the value should be used in Distance to display the signal correctly





Indicator Features

Suitable for any currency pair

Operating timeframe: the EA works on any timeframe, all periods

Calculates a large number of signals in history





Signal Types