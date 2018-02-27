Price Action Free
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 September 2019
This indicator looks for 3 rather strong patterns:
- Spinning Top pattern
- Hammer or Hanging Man
- Inverted Hammer or Shooting Star
These patterns may indicate a trend continuation or its reversal, depending on the location of the patterns.
Input parameters
- Distance - distance between the signal and the formed signal
Note: the higher the timeframe, the greater the value should be used in Distance to display the signal correctly
Indicator Features
- Suitable for any currency pair
- Operating timeframe: the EA works on any timeframe, all periods
- Calculates a large number of signals in history
Signal Types
- 1 - Found the Spinning top pattern
- 2 - Found the Hammer pattern
- 3 - Found the Inverted Hammer pattern
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