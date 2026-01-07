Phoenix Auto Fibonacci Monitor (MT5)





Professional Fibonacci intelligence and swing analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Automatically detects dominant market swings and delivers advanced Fibonacci retracement insight through a real-time visual dashboard.





Overview





Phoenix Auto Fibonacci Monitor automatically identifies major market swings using higher-timeframe pivot and ATR validation, then plots intelligent Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The system continuously tracks the 0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 100.0% levels, adapting dynamically as new swings form.





Each Fibonacci level is analyzed across five key dimensions: exact price, strength classification (Strong/Medium/Weak based on validated touch count), distance classification (Close/Moderate/Distant relative to current price), bars since last interaction, and role status (Active, Broken, or Untested). Role logic automatically detects when levels are respected, broken, or reclaimed as price structure evolves.





The indicator includes a clean, professional 6-column dashboard displaying all Fibonacci intelligence at a glance, along with a clear upswing/downswing state indicator. Fibonacci lines are drawn directly on the chart with automatic percentage labels, optional swing structure lines, and a highlighted Golden Pocket for rapid decision-making. Lines can extend forward only or across the full chart based on user preference.





Zone width is calculated automatically using ATR for adaptive market sensitivity or can be manually defined in pips. All calculations are symbol-aware and fully compatible with forex, indices, commodities, and crypto instruments.





Alert features include proximity alerts when price approaches key Fibonacci levels, role-change alerts when levels flip between active and broken states, and configurable notifications via popups, sounds, or mobile push alerts. A customizable hotkey allows instant toggling of the dashboard, chart lines, or both.





Installation





Download from the MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The dashboard and Fibonacci levels will initialize automatically once a valid swing is detected.





Requirements





MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Compatible with all brokers and symbol types. For optimal performance, consider using a lower execution timeframe while allowing the indicator to detect swings from a higher or current timeframe.





Support





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Typical response within 24 hours.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.