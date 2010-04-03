Phoenix Spread Panel
- Indicators
- PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
- Version: 1.0
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5)
Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions.
Purpose
Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns.
The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time visibility of spread cost, allowing traders to make informed execution decisions before entering or managing positions.
Use Cases
-
Avoiding entries during spread spikes
-
News traders monitoring pre- and post-release conditions
-
Scalpers filtering high-cost execution periods
-
Prop firm traders protecting tight drawdown limits
-
EA-assisted manual trading (spread awareness before entry)
-
Identifying broker liquidity issues or rollover widening
Features
-
Live real-time spread display
-
Spread shown in points (broker-native precision)
-
Automatically adapts to the chart symbol
-
Clean, minimal on-chart panel
-
Non-intrusive placement (does not obscure price action)
-
Zero configuration required – attach and use
-
Updates instantly with market conditions
-
Optimised for extremely low CPU usage
How It Works
The Phoenix Spread Panel continuously reads the current Bid and Ask prices from the broker feed.
It then:
-
Calculates the live spread in points
-
Updates the value in real time
-
Displays the spread clearly on a dedicated chart panel
-
Instantly adjusts when the symbol is changed
This provides immediate feedback on execution cost at all times.
Technical Specifications
-
Calculation: Ask − Bid (points)
-
Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)
-
Symbol Support: All MT5 tradable instruments
-
Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel
-
Resource Usage: Extremely low
-
Compatibility: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies
Installation
-
Download from MQL5 Market
-
Drag onto any MT5 chart
-
Spread panel appears immediately
No inputs. No parameters. No setup.
System Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher
-
Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)
-
Active trading account (demo or live)
-
Internet connection
Important Notes
-
This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart
-
Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter
-
Displays live broker spread (not fixed or averaged)
-
Spread may widen significantly during rollovers or news
-
Keep chart open for continuous updates
Support
Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.
Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.