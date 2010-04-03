Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5)

Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions.

Purpose

Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns.

The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time visibility of spread cost, allowing traders to make informed execution decisions before entering or managing positions.

Use Cases

Avoiding entries during spread spikes

News traders monitoring pre- and post-release conditions

Scalpers filtering high-cost execution periods

Prop firm traders protecting tight drawdown limits

EA-assisted manual trading (spread awareness before entry)

Identifying broker liquidity issues or rollover widening

Features

Live real-time spread display

Spread shown in points (broker-native precision)

Automatically adapts to the chart symbol

Clean, minimal on-chart panel

Non-intrusive placement (does not obscure price action)

Zero configuration required – attach and use

Updates instantly with market conditions

Optimised for extremely low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Spread Panel continuously reads the current Bid and Ask prices from the broker feed.

It then:

Calculates the live spread in points Updates the value in real time Displays the spread clearly on a dedicated chart panel Instantly adjusts when the symbol is changed

This provides immediate feedback on execution cost at all times.

Technical Specifications

Calculation: Ask − Bid (points)

Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

Symbol Support: All MT5 tradable instruments

Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

Resource Usage: Extremely low

Compatibility: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

Spread panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection

Important Notes

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter

Displays live broker spread (not fixed or averaged)

Spread may widen significantly during rollovers or news

Keep chart open for continuous updates

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.

Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.