Japan CandleStick Patterns

3.67

Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern

Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establish a clearer picture of supply/demand dynamics.

Japanese candlestick charts do not require anything new or different as far as price data are concerned. Open, high, low, and close are all that are needed to construct a candlestick chart. There are two main elements in the construction of a candlestick, the real body and the shadows.

https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=36056

Reviews 6
drvincebw
19
drvincebw 2022.05.21 14:38 
 

very good accurate indicator

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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KNLAlgo
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TradingSystem EA — Where Quantitative Meets Price Action. Regime-Aware. Structure-Driven. Mathematically Disciplined. Not just signals. Confluence. Short descriptions: A multi-layered algorithmic trading engine that reads market structure, detects regime shifts, and only trades when price action, volume profile, and quantitative scoring agree. 7 signal layers. 4 risk gates. 1 rule: no confluence, no trade. From Wyckoff principles to HMM regime detection — institutional-grade logic, retail-frien
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There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics. Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5.  The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silaga
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This indicator show color of trend. And combined with the average line, but be used on the hightest price and the lowest of the 26 period. The target entry at the level and the point of the route between 2 line for entry and exit position This is a first version, many problems is not supported and fine. Expected a contected from your friends To continue to follow the good products
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Market Profile FX
Nguyen Duc Quy
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Market profile was developed by Peter Steidlmayer in the second half of last century. This is a very effective tool if you understand the nature and usage. It's not like common tools like EMA, RSI, MACD or Bollinger Bands. It operates independently of price, not based on price but its core is volume. The volume is normal, as the instrument is sung everywhere. But the special thing here is that the Market Profile represents the volume at each price level. 1. Price Histogram The Price Histogram i
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cadustam
34
cadustam 2023.04.15 03:53 
 

good.

Tshiamo Phamotse
149
Tshiamo Phamotse 2023.02.19 07:33 
 

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62369887 SIDDIQI
66
62369887 SIDDIQI 2022.10.07 11:37 
 

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discoteqman
26
discoteqman 2022.08.24 23:48 
 

low pattern

drvincebw
19
drvincebw 2022.05.21 14:38 
 

very good accurate indicator

Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera
458
Edgar Dario Ortigoza Vera 2021.03.31 05:21 
 

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