Currency Strength Suite
- Indicators
- PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
- Version: 8.70
- Updated: 30 November 2025
- Activations: 10
GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH SUITE
Professional 7-tab dashboard for real-time currency strength analysis, correlation tracking, and session-based trading intelligence. Zero repainting. Immediate setup.
Overview
Currency Strength Suite provides comprehensive multi-currency analysis through seven specialized panels. The system tracks strength across 8 currencies plus Gold, identifies correlations, analyzes session performance, and scans opportunities across multiple timeframes.
Core Features
Real-time strength tracking (-10 to +10 scale) with trend, momentum, and volatility components
Session performance analysis for Tokyo, London, NY, and Sydney
Full correlation matrix showing relationships between all currencies
Multi-timeframe pair scanner with automatic signal classification
GAP, divergence, and breakout detection systems
One-click chart switching for all monitored pairs
Seven Analysis Panels
1. Strength Meter
Live strength tracking for each currency with moving average trends, RSI momentum, and ATR volatility percentage. Color-coded for instant decision-making.
2. Session Performance
Tracks which currencies perform best during Tokyo, London, NY, and Sydney sessions. Smart ranking by current active session.
3. Pair Scanner
Multi-timeframe view (H1/H4/D1 customizable) showing strength differential for all pairs. Automatic signal classification: Strong Buy/Sell, Moderate, Reversal. Click any pair to switch charts instantly.
4. Analysis Tab
Advanced opportunity screener with timeframe alignment indicators. Identifies when all 3 timeframes agree for highest-probability setups.
5. Correlation Matrix
Full 9×9 correlation grid (-1.0 to +1.0) showing relationships between all currencies. Avoid redundant trades and find natural hedging opportunities.
6. Correlation Clusters
Top 5 most/least correlated pairs displayed in scrolling ticker format. Instantly identify which currencies move together.
7. Settings & Info
Complete control panel for alert types, notification methods (sound/push/email), active trading hours scheduler, and system diagnostics.
Detection Systems
GAP Detection: Alerts when strength jumps ≥3.0 points (news reactions, momentum shifts)
Divergence Detection: Identifies price vs strength mismatch (reversal signals)
Breakout Detection: Flags when strength breaks 14-bar high/low by ≥2.5 points
Market Status: Auto-detects market open/close with weekend data freeze protection
Technical Foundation
Unified 14-bar calculation system:
- RSI(14) for momentum
- SMA(14) for trend confirmation
- ATR(14) for volatility measurement
Timeframes: H1 (default), H4, D1 - fully customizable
Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD, XAU
Update Frequency: 5 seconds (adjustable 1-60s)
Symbol Detection: Automatic broker suffix recognition (.m, .f, .pro, .raw, .c, #)
Trading Applications
Strong vs Weak: Trade highest differential pairs
Session Breakout: Identify strong currencies before session opens
Divergence Reversal: Counter-trend trades when price/strength conflict
Correlation Arbitrage: Trade negatively correlated pairs as natural hedge
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Enter only when all timeframes align
Setup
Purchase → Auto-installs via MT5 Market
Attach to any chart → Dashboard loads automatically
Start trading → All pairs auto-detected
No manual pair lists. No history downloads. No broker-specific configuration.
Technical Requirements
MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher
Windows 10/11 or Mac (via Wine/Parallels)
Active trading account (demo or live)
Package Includes
Full 7-tab dashboard with lifetime license
10 simultaneous activations
Free lifetime updates
Priority support via MQL5 PM
Support
Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Typical response time: 24 hours.
Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
