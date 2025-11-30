Currency Strength Suite

GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH SUITE

Professional 7-tab dashboard for real-time currency strength analysis, correlation tracking, and session-based trading intelligence. Zero repainting. Immediate setup.

Overview

Currency Strength Suite provides comprehensive multi-currency analysis through seven specialized panels. The system tracks strength across 8 currencies plus Gold, identifies correlations, analyzes session performance, and scans opportunities across multiple timeframes.

Core Features

Real-time strength tracking (-10 to +10 scale) with trend, momentum, and volatility components
Session performance analysis for Tokyo, London, NY, and Sydney
Full correlation matrix showing relationships between all currencies
Multi-timeframe pair scanner with automatic signal classification
GAP, divergence, and breakout detection systems
One-click chart switching for all monitored pairs

Seven Analysis Panels

1. Strength Meter
   Live strength tracking for each currency with moving average trends, RSI momentum, and ATR volatility percentage. Color-coded for instant decision-making.

2. Session Performance
   Tracks which currencies perform best during Tokyo, London, NY, and Sydney sessions. Smart ranking by current active session.

3. Pair Scanner
   Multi-timeframe view (H1/H4/D1 customizable) showing strength differential for all pairs. Automatic signal classification: Strong Buy/Sell, Moderate, Reversal. Click any pair to switch charts instantly.

4. Analysis Tab
   Advanced opportunity screener with timeframe alignment indicators. Identifies when all 3 timeframes agree for highest-probability setups.

5. Correlation Matrix
   Full 9×9 correlation grid (-1.0 to +1.0) showing relationships between all currencies. Avoid redundant trades and find natural hedging opportunities.

6. Correlation Clusters
   Top 5 most/least correlated pairs displayed in scrolling ticker format. Instantly identify which currencies move together.

7. Settings & Info
   Complete control panel for alert types, notification methods (sound/push/email), active trading hours scheduler, and system diagnostics.

Detection Systems

GAP Detection: Alerts when strength jumps ≥3.0 points (news reactions, momentum shifts)
Divergence Detection: Identifies price vs strength mismatch (reversal signals)
Breakout Detection: Flags when strength breaks 14-bar high/low by ≥2.5 points
Market Status: Auto-detects market open/close with weekend data freeze protection

Technical Foundation

Unified 14-bar calculation system:
- RSI(14) for momentum
- SMA(14) for trend confirmation
- ATR(14) for volatility measurement

Timeframes: H1 (default), H4, D1 - fully customizable
Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD, XAU
Update Frequency: 5 seconds (adjustable 1-60s)
Symbol Detection: Automatic broker suffix recognition (.m, .f, .pro, .raw, .c, #)

Trading Applications

Strong vs Weak: Trade highest differential pairs
Session Breakout: Identify strong currencies before session opens
Divergence Reversal: Counter-trend trades when price/strength conflict
Correlation Arbitrage: Trade negatively correlated pairs as natural hedge
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Enter only when all timeframes align

Setup

Purchase → Auto-installs via MT5 Market
Attach to any chart → Dashboard loads automatically
Start trading → All pairs auto-detected

No manual pair lists. No history downloads. No broker-specific configuration.

Technical Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher
Windows 10/11 or Mac (via Wine/Parallels)
Active trading account (demo or live)

Package Includes

Full 7-tab dashboard with lifetime license
10 simultaneous activations
Free lifetime updates
Priority support via MQL5 PM

Support

Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Typical response time: 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.
