Global Trading Sessions

Global Trading Sessions is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and mark the opening times of the four major financial sessions: Tokyo, London, New York, and Sydney.

The indicator addresses the common challenge of varying broker server times by utilizing a GMT-based calculation logic. By synchronizing with Global Mean Time (GMT), the indicator ensures that session boundaries are accurately placed regardless of the brokerage platform’s local time zone. This makes it an essential tool for traders who rely on session-open volatility, liquidity transitions, and time-of-day trading strategies.

Key Technical Features

  • GMT Synchronization: The indicator automatically detects the broker's GMT offset to align session markers with actual global market hours.

  • Vertical Session Markers: Automatically plots vertical lines ( OBJ_VLINE ) at the precise start of each trading session.

  • Session Identification: Dynamically places text labels ( OBJ_TEXT ) on the chart to clearly identify each session (Tokyo, London, New York, and Sydney).

  • Automated Object Management: To maintain high platform performance and prevent chart clutter, the indicator includes a background cleanup routine that automatically deletes historical session objects older than 7 days.

  • Optimization: Built using the OnCalculate and OnTimer functions to ensure minimal CPU and memory usage, even when running on multiple chart windows simultaneously.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Global Trading Sessions indicator to any intraday chart (M1, M5, M15, M30, or H1 timeframes recommended).

  2. In the Inputs tab, customize the colors for each of the four sessions to match your chart template.

  3. The indicator will automatically detect your broker's GMT offset and render the session start lines and labels.

Input Parameters

  • Tokyo/London/New York/Sydney Color: Sets the color for lines and text for each specific session.

  • Label Font Size: Sets the size of the text label appearing at the start of the session.

  • Line Width: Adjusts the thickness of the vertical session start line.

