GridShowAverageMT5

3

For any number of placed market and pending orders, the utility calculates the "breakeven level" - weighted average price. The calculation is performed individually for buy and sell orders. The weighted average price is marked with a label and colored horizontal line separately as well - one line for the buy price, and the other for sell price.


Input Parameters:

  • Include pending. Include the pending orders in calculation. The default value of this parameter is false, and the calculation of the breakeven level is performed based on market order only. For the netting accounts, the use of this script makes sense only in case this parameter is set to true. For the hedge accounts, any value is applicable.
  • BuyColor. Color of the label and horizontal segment for the buy orders. The default is blue.
  • SellColor. Color of the label and horizontal segment for the sell orders. The default is red.
  • LineWidth. The width of lines and size of the price label. The default value of this parameter is two (2).
  • LineStyle. Style of lines. By default, it is a conventional line without gaps.

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    vega17
    68
    vega17 2023.06.21 11:10 
     

    Работает, но при открытии новой позиции нет автопересчета, необходимо поновой привязывать к графику.

    Andrei Novichkov
    28391
    Reply from developer Andrei Novichkov 2023.06.21 19:43
    Нужно перекомпилить для новых билдов.
    [Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:35 
     

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    Gennadiy Voltornist
    11909
    Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.10 18:53 
     

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    Ali irwan
    5137
    Ali irwan 2017.07.25 07:12 
     

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