GridShowAverageMT5
- Utilities
-
Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 September 2020
For any number of placed market and pending orders, the utility calculates the "breakeven level" - weighted average price. The calculation is performed individually for buy and sell orders. The weighted average price is marked with a label and colored horizontal line separately as well - one line for the buy price, and the other for sell price.
Input Parameters:
- Include pending. Include the pending orders in calculation. The default value of this parameter is false, and the calculation of the breakeven level is performed based on market order only. For the netting accounts, the use of this script makes sense only in case this parameter is set to true. For the hedge accounts, any value is applicable.
- BuyColor. Color of the label and horizontal segment for the buy orders. The default is blue.
- SellColor. Color of the label and horizontal segment for the sell orders. The default is red.
- LineWidth. The width of lines and size of the price label. The default value of this parameter is two (2).
- LineStyle. Style of lines. By default, it is a conventional line without gaps.
Additional information in the Telegram channel. Don't forget to subscribe!
Работает, но при открытии новой позиции нет автопересчета, необходимо поновой привязывать к графику.