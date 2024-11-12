Gold Flowcon

MT5 Auto Trading of GoldMarket Struture(Key Level) and Liquidity Breakout Strategy


Real Time Signal Flowcon: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308343
Key features include:

  • Breakout Trading - Smart Money Concept: Automatically identifies demand and supply zones at swing highs and lows, targeting the most critical market levels.  
  • Risk & Order Management: Progressive and flexible lot sizing with consistent take profit and stop loss ensures a balanced approach to growth and recovery.  
  • Optional Trailing Stops & Breakeven: Flexible features to customize and suit your trading style.
  • One Trade Per Day on Average.
  • Available for use with any broker.


Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Time Frame: M15  
  • Minimum Deposit: 1,000$ (High risk trading)
    • Leverage: 1:1,000
  • Recommended Initial Deposit: 2,500
    • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account Type: Any 
  • VPS 24/7


No need to set up, how to in Comment:

All settings are set to 2 decimal places of XAUUSD by default for most use, just change Time Frime to M15 then drag and drop on the chart and OK.


Risk Warning:

Before using Gold Flowcon, please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and losses may occur. Backtests are optimized and may differ from live trading. Invest only what you can afford to lose. For assistance or questions, feel free to contact me anytime.






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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
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Dorn Arunpoolsub
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Dorn Arunpoolsub 2025.10.20 03:54 
 

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Poomthai Panthaworn
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Poomthai Panthaworn 2025.05.19 09:19 
 

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Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
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Reply from developer Mr Numsin Ketchaisri 2025.05.19 09:22
Thank you and any further assistance, just let me know
Mr Anucha Penglao
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Mr Anucha Penglao 2025.05.19 07:09 
 

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Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
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Reply from developer Mr Numsin Ketchaisri 2025.05.19 07:13
thank you ^^
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