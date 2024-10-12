Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5

4.71

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This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers .

We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals.


Background


HEIKEN ASHI

The Heikin-Ashi technique is used by technical traders to identify a given trend more easily. Hollow white (or green) candles with no lower shadows are used to signal a strong uptrend, while filled black (or red) candles with no upper shadow are used to identify a strong downtrend. Because the Heikin-Ashi technique smooths price information over two periods, it makes trends, price patterns, and reversal points easier to spot.

RSI

The relative strength index (RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. RSI measures the speed and magnitude of a security's recent price changes to evaluate overvalued or undervalued conditions in the price of that security.

---- investopedia.com


Rsi is a momentum indicator which makes it a  leading indicator .  Heiken Ashi smoothens out price over a period thus reducing noise and false movements in the market . Combining a momentum indicator like Rsi with Heiken Ashi makes it easier to spot leading signals that are more stable and reduces the noise that comes with using traditional Rsi indicator.


How To Use

Just like the traditional RSI ,turning points are spotted with overbought and oversold zones . Recommended overbought zones are 20 to 30 and recommended oversold zones are -20 to -30.


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Reviews 11
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 10:32 
 

Very nice idea for indicator . works good !!

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:38 
 

best indicator

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.12.23 07:56 
 

Sehr gute Kombination, gute Arbeit. Danke!!

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Ali Egerci
18
Ali Egerci 2026.07.15 12:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 10:32 
 

Very nice idea for indicator . works good !!

merky16
345
merky16 2026.05.07 08:23 
 

me gusta mucho, gracias por su trabajo

A_A AAA
84
A_A AAA 2026.04.12 17:08 
 

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Amin HV
28
Amin HV 2026.01.07 18:39 
 

Great Work\ Thanks bro

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:38 
 

best indicator

Hiếu Phạm
18
Hiếu Phạm 2025.03.26 04:32 
 

Can I buy your source code? If so, please contact me via email. ngocheiukq@gmail.com

gracetraders
29
gracetraders 2025.03.03 16:00 
 

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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.12.23 07:56 
 

Sehr gute Kombination, gute Arbeit. Danke!!

114101268
24
114101268 2024.11.29 10:03 
 

Tuyệt vời

Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.10.19 21:47 
 

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