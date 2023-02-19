Mirror chart
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,
- Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs
- subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair.
- mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correlation.
- Settings
- SubSymbol = "USDCHF";
- BullBarColor = OrangeRed;
- BearBarColor = Yellow;
- colorGridColor= White;
- mirroring= false;
A good indicator shows clearly the levels of correlation