Reversal ZigZag
- Indicators
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Reda HadhodAdopted on the basis of supply and demand in determining the areas of entry and exit My way is not
affected by the news, is the Volume of the most important ways in which followed as it allows me areas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The idea of the indicator is based on the ZigZag indicator using a new equation with the addition of volume.
Inputs
- InpDepth — Depth.
- InpDeviation — Deviation.
- InpBackstep — Backstep.
- Enable_Alert — audio and text notifications on a trend change.
- Send_Notifications — push notifications to mobile devices.
- E-mail alert — email notifications. Make sure to configure email parameters in the terminal settings.
Features
- The indicator does not repaint.
- The indicator does not recalculate.
- The indicator works on all timeframes.
- The indicator works on all pairs, stocks, currencies, metals, futures and CFDs.
- It gives signals on the current candle.
How to Trade
- Open a buy trade when an up arrow appears.
- Open a sell trade when a down arrow appears.
Important reminder: To use the indicators in an efficient way, the preferred timeframe for trading is 30 minutes and also 60 minutes.
Don't Buy This Indicator This seller cheat with me And This Indicator is repaint