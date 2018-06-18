Reversal ZigZag

1

The idea of the indicator is based on the ZigZag indicator using a new equation with the addition of volume.


Inputs

  • InpDepth — Depth.
  • InpDeviation — Deviation.
  • InpBackstep — Backstep.
  • Enable_Alert — audio and text notifications on a trend change.
  • Send_Notifications — push notifications to mobile devices.
  • E-mail alert — email notifications. Make sure to configure email parameters in the terminal settings.


Features

  • The indicator does not repaint.
  • The indicator does not recalculate.
  • The indicator works on all timeframes.
  • The indicator works on all pairs, stocks, currencies, metals, futures and CFDs.
  • It gives signals on the current candle.


How to Trade

  • Open a buy trade when an up arrow appears.
  • Open a sell trade when a down arrow appears.

Important reminder: To use the indicators in an efficient way, the preferred timeframe for trading is 30 minutes and also 60 minutes.

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Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Reversal 4 Signal
Reda Hadhod
Indicators
The indicator displays market entry arrows based on RSI, MFI, DeMarker, CCI and Multi Stochastic. Inputs period — values of all indicators used. Enable_Alert — audio and text notifications on a trend change. Send_Notifications — push notifications to mobile devices. E-mail alert — email notifications. Make sure to configure email parameters in the terminal settings. Features The indicator does not repaint. The indicator does not recalculate. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator
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RB Traders 2022.06.03 18:03 
 

Don't Buy This Indicator This seller cheat with me And This Indicator is repaint

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