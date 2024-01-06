Trend Line Break Alert

This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks.

It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include:

Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout

And three types of alerts:

Send Email

Audible Alerts

Push Notifications

Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone: Settings

Install guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762



I welcome your feedback or comments on the indicator.

Check out my other products as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller



Successful trading!



