Trend Line Break Alert
- Indicators
-
Adam ZoleiProfessional Trading Tools & Copy Trading Services
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks.
It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include:
- Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout
- And three types of alerts:
- Send Email
- Audible Alerts
- Push Notifications
Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone: Settings
Install guide:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762
I welcome your feedback or comments on the indicator.
Check out my other products as well: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/8587359/seller
Successful trading!