Horizontal Line Alert

This indicator's main objective is to be able to receive alerts whenever your support and resistance level have been touched and has the candle closed over the support/resistance level.

It is a fairly simple indicator, all you need to do is place a horizontal line at where your support/resistance level is and whenever a candle touches and closes past the candle, you will receive an alert.

Each line will generate two alerts per candle, once when the candle touches the line and once when it closes past the line, so you will not get spammed with alerts if the candle lingers at your level.

It is perfect for people who trade breakouts.

There is a "margin point" input since everyone has different brokers with different spreads so you can adjust where you want your alert according to your spread. So if the price of EUR/USD is at 1.19100 and the margin is at 5 points, then the alert will trigger at 1.19105 or 1.19095 depending if you have the alert to trigger on ask/bid.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Trinh Minh Tung
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Trinh Minh Tung 2020.12.29 16:04 
 

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