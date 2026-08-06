QuantEx Retracements

QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a proprietary MT4 technical analysis tool designed to automatically plot important Fibonacci retracement and extension levels directly on the chart.
  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator can be used on all Forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other MT4-supported symbols
  • The indicator helps traders identify potential pullback zones, continuation areas, and price reaction levels using a clean Fibonacci-based framework. It is designed to support chart analysis across different market conditions and timeframes.


Key Features

  • Automatic Fibonacci retracement plotting.

  • Automatic Fibonacci extension level plotting.

  • Designed for multi-timeframe chart analysis.

  • Works across compatible MT4 symbols.

  • Useful for identifying potential pullback and reaction zones.

  • Simple drag-and-drop setup.

  • Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • Supports discretionary trading, price action analysis, and strategy confirmation.


How to Use

  1. Purchase or rent the indicator.

  2. Install it in your MT4 terminal.

  3. Attach QuantEx Retracement Indicator to your selected chart.

  4. Allow the indicator to plot the key Fibonacci levels automatically.

  5. Use the displayed levels together with your own trading strategy, market structure analysis, and risk management.


Suggested Markets

QuantEx Retracement Indicator may be used on compatible MT4 charts, including:

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Metals

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Other supported MT4 instruments


Behaviour may vary depending on broker data, symbol specifications, timeframe, volatility, and market conditions.


Important Notes

  • QuantEx Retracement Indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should not be used as a standalone trading system.
  • The indicator is designed to assist with chart analysis by highlighting potential Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Disclaimer

Forex, synthetic indices, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrency trading involve risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and losses may occur. This product does not provide financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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