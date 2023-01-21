Discrete Fourier Transform of Price

This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic components . This is the essential operation performed by digital filters. Many standard indicators  like moving averages and oscillators (SMA, LWMA, EMA, MACD, CCI, DPO, AWSOME OSC,and Momentum, etc.), all  have the form of such linear digital filters. This tool helps visualise the functioning of these indicators. The description contains very little mathematical equations  as the goal is to concentrate on a conceptual framework and understanding.

Relation to electronic Digital Signal Processing (DSP): If we think of price as a signal in a digital electronic system, without complicating the situation with too much engineering detail, we can define price as a discrete time digital signal that is sampled once at repeating periodic linearintervals. The two main differences between price and the electronic digital signal is: first the price is always a positive definite quantity,and second the electronic signal is usually sampled at a much faster rates than price (for humans that is, not HFT systems).   So, for example, the digital price signal will be the daily, hourly or quarter-hourly closing price, as it is conventionally represented.

 If one inspects almost any price chart, one can see that the price changes in two readily discernible fashions, a fast erratic price change between consecutive periods, and a slower change in the overall price graph over many periods. In electronic systems, we identify the fast changes as “noise”, and the slower change as the actual “signal”.  In trading language these are called “volatility” and “trend”, respectively. So, is there a "correct" way to decouple these two features, to obtain the desired trend on its own, which indicates the longer-term sustained price change?  One approach is to apply the DFT. 

The Discrete Fourier Transform DFT (sometimes called FFT):  This method is one of the techniques used to analyse and process a discrete time signals in electronic systems (but it has vast application in many other fields), and it is not even the best technique at doing this in circuits, but it is simple enough to consider here .  We will not go into the lengthy mathematics, rather, we concentrate on a conceptual description which we hope you will find to be sufficient and satisfying.

Brief Description of DFT: Any digital signal (or time series) having a length of N samples can be "Analysed" into N/2+1 sinusoidal oscillation components (cycles) of sequentially increasing period (decreasing frequency). The smallest period is twice the sampling length (i.e. two samples), and the largest period is N/2 samples.  The amplitude of the cycles are different from each other, depending on the shape of the signal. The original signal can be "Synthesised" by adding all N/2+1 such cycles. If only a subgroup of cycles is used in the synthesis, then a different signal will be obtained. One can therefore customise the synthesis according to the desired signal. This is the essence of the "filter banks" technique in DSP.

A Low Pass Filter: This filter can be obtained by using the dc (k=0) component, and a a range of low frequencies up to a certain cutoff (for example k=0 to k=7).  This has the effect of the cancellation of all higher frequencies, hence the name low-pass. Because the trend signal is associated with low frequencies, and volatility to high frequency, the resulting signal corresponds to a de-noised trend signal. Thus a smoothed signal whose value and slow variation correspond to original signal .

A High Pass Filter: This filter can be obtained by adding all frequencies above a certain minimum-pass frequency (for example k=7 to k=N/2). In any situation where the dc (k=0) component is eliminated, the resulting signal will be an oscillator. For the the high pass, the oscillator only includes the higher frequency components, thus the trend component is eliminated. Some standard indicators are high pass filter oscillators, such as the DPO and CCI oscillator, since their signal is obtained by subtracting a moving average from the original signal, thereby removing the dc component while keeping the high frequencies. 

A Band Pass Filter: This filter uses a range of frequencies that does not include the highs and lows. For example k=7 to k=30. The resulting signal is an oscillator since the k=0 has been removed. Many oscillators in technical analysis have the form of a band pass oscillator, the most famous being the MACD, which is meant to function as a momentum oscillator. But the momentum oscillator adds the frequencies in a prescribed manner, as will bed clarified in other free indicators by this developer.. 

The Indicator Controls: An attempt has been made to keep the inputs parameters easy to understand and use. There are three modes of operation: 1) DFT Analysis, which displays the cycles present in the signal. 2) The synthesis mode where the filters described above can be customised. 3) DFT spectrum mode which displays the relative strength of each cycle.  The user can "play" with this system with the goal of gaining a better understanding of the meaning and function of digital filters and how they are related to many of the technical indicators in common use. 


Wishing you a great learning experience and . . . Enjoy !







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Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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True Momentum LPD
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MT5 Version : Pre Note : The indicator uses the Open price value for calculations. This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filters. Scholarly papers   on the subject   by the current developer can be found   here  and here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indica
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This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
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Quick n Dirty Frequency Response
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
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High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
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Top Gun Oscillators
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Indicators
Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
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Price Change Distributions
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
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Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
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Jerk Indicator
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Indicators
In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
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Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
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High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
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Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
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High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
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Elijah Montefalco
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Elijah Montefalco 2024.05.31 03:42 
 

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