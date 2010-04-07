Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5

Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MT5 – Fast, Smooth, Zero-Lag Trend Indicator

The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a high-performance MT5 trend indicator designed to deliver ultra-smooth and near-zero-lag signals. Unlike SMA, EMA, or WMA, this HMA reacts instantly to market direction while filtering out noise—making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders.

Built with an efficient Weighted Moving Average engine, it calculates the true Alan Hull formula and outputs a clean, accurate trend line that doesn’t repaint.

✔ Key Benefits

  • Zero-lag response to trend changes

  • Extremely smooth and stable curve

  • More accurate than SMA/EMA/WMA

  • Non-repainting and EA-friendly

  • Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Perfect For

Trend direction, entries/exits, pullbacks, reversals, and automated strategies.

A clean, reliable, and fast HMA—built for serious traders.

Automate this Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5 strategy with the full EA version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157994?source=Site




