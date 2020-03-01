"Revolutionize Your Trading with Precision and Simplicity"

The Moving Average Crossover with RSI EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use automated trading tool designed to take the guesswork out of your trading decisions. This Expert Advisor combines the precision of moving average crossovers with Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirmation, ensuring every trade is executed with confidence and accuracy.

Key Features:

Dynamic Moving Average Crossovers:

Detect trend shifts with customizable fast and slow moving averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

RSI Confirmation for Enhanced Accuracy:

Executes sell trades only when RSI is below 50, confirming bearish momentum.

Executes buy trades only when RSI is above 50, confirming bullish momentum.

Flexible Risk Management Options:

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamically calculated to adapt to market volatility, ensuring trades are aligned with market conditions.

Trade Without Fixed SL/TP: Choose to automatically close trades when the moving average crossover occurs in the opposite direction, capturing trend reversals.

Comprehensive Customization:

Fine-tune parameters for moving averages, RSI periods, ATR multipliers, slippage, and more to match your trading style and market preferences.

Seamless Automation:

Effortlessly trade 24/5 across multiple symbols and timeframes with minimal intervention.





How It Works:



The EA identifies buy or sell signals when:

Crossover Condition: The fast moving average crosses above or below the slow moving average. RSI Confirmation: Trades are executed only if the RSI aligns with the signal direction: Buy Signals : Fast MA crosses above Slow MA, and RSI > 50.

: Fast MA crosses above Slow MA, and RSI > 50. Sell Signals: Fast MA crosses below Slow MA, and RSI < 50.

For trade management, the EA offers two powerful options:

ATR-Based Risk Management: Automatically set dynamic stop loss and take profit levels based on market volatility.

Automatically set dynamic stop loss and take profit levels based on market volatility. Reversal-Based Trade Closure: Close trades only when an opposite moving average crossover occurs, capturing trend reversals without fixed SL/TP levels.

Perfect For:

Traders seeking a disciplined and automated trend-following system.

Beginners and experienced traders looking for enhanced accuracy through RSI confirmation and volatility-based risk management.

Scalpers and swing traders who value flexibility, from fixed SL/TP strategies to trend-based trade closures.

Parameter Explanations for Moving Average Crossover with RSI EA

Fixed lot size: Sets the size of the trading lot for each trade. Example: 0.1 = 0.1 lots per trade. Period for Fast MA: The period value for the "Fast Moving Average." A lower value makes the moving average more sensitive to price changes, providing faster signals. Period for Slow MA: The period value for the "Slow Moving Average." A higher value smooths the moving average, making it less reactive to price changes. Fast MA Type (0-SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA): Selects the type of moving average for the fast MA: 0 : Simple Moving Average (SMA) - Calculates the average price over the selected period. Best for general trend identification but slower to react to recent price movements. 1 : Exponential Moving Average (EMA) - Places more weight on recent prices, making it faster to react to price changes. Best for identifying recent shifts in momentum and short-term trends. 2 : Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) - Reduces the impact of sudden price spikes while maintaining smoothness. Best for eliminating "noise" in trending markets. 3 : Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA) - Applies a linear weight to recent prices, focusing more on recent data. Best for faster signal generation without overreacting to minor movements.

Slow MA Type (0-SMA, 1=EMA, 2=SMMA, 3=LWMA): Selects the type of moving average for the slow MA: The types are the same as listed above. RSI period: The number of periods used to calculate the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures momentum in the market. Enable ATR-based Stop Loss: Choose true or false to enable or disable the use of ATR (Average True Range) for automatically calculating stop loss levels. Enable ATR-based Take Profit: Choose true or false to enable or disable the use of ATR for automatically calculating take profit levels. ATR period for SL/TP calculation: Sets the number of periods used to calculate the ATR. A higher value results in a smoother ATR, providing a consistent volatility measure. ATR multiplier for Stop Loss: Multiplies the ATR value to determine the stop loss distance. Example: If ATR = 10 and multiplier = 1.5, then Stop Loss = 15 points. ATR multiplier for Take Profit: Multiplies the ATR value to determine the take profit distance. Example: If ATR = 10 and multiplier = 3, then Take Profit = 30 points. Gap in points to ignore for closing trades: Sets the minimum price gap (in points) that must exist before the EA closes trades to avoid unnecessary triggers. Max slippage: The maximum price slippage (in points) allowed when executing a trade. Helps to avoid entering trades at undesirable prices. Unique Magic Number for trades: A unique identifier for this EA’s trades. Useful when running multiple EAs on the same account to avoid trade conflicts.

15. Optional: Risk percentage for dynamic lot sizing: