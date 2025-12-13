AVWAP Machine Gun
- Experts
- Rowan Stephan Buys
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 13 December 2025
- Activations: 5
AVWAP Machine Gun combines the precision of Anchored VWAP analysis with Moving Average trend filters, MFI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility management to deliver a high-probability, multi-entry trading engine.
This EA is designed for traders who want to scale into strong moves without missing key opportunities—opening multiple trades per bar when momentum aligns with institutional-grade signals.
Anchored VWAP Engine
This EA uses a custom Anchored VWAP indicator for directional bias and dynamic support/resistance zones.
The indicator is fully integrated, but users may download it for visual reference here (free):
AVWAP Indicator
Core Features
-
Multi-entry Machine-Gun Mode: Open a configurable number of trades per bar during strong signal conditions.
-
AVWAP-based Trend & Reversal Detection: Uses the anchor point you select to generate highly adaptive VWAP signals.
-
Trend Filtering with Moving Averages: Ensures trades align with broader market direction.
-
Volume-weighted MFI Confirmation: Avoids weak or exhausted signals.
-
Dynamic Volatility-Based Stops & Targets: ATR multipliers ensure SL/TP adjust automatically to market conditions.
-
Full Position-direction Control: Choose long-only, short-only, or both.
-
Precision Risk Management: Hard limits on risk per closed trade balance or fixed-lot operation.
-
Magic Number Isolation: Safe to run with multiple EAs on one account.
-
Kill Switch Button: Instantly close all open trades from the chart interface. Strategically, this can be used to lock in profits during favorable setups or to exit a position during unexpected market moves, without altering input parameters.
Risk Management Overview
MaxRiskPercent
Defines the maximum percentage of account equity the EA is allowed to risk on closed trades balance.
ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
ATRPeriod, ATRMultSL, ATRMultTP work together to establish stop-loss and take-profit distances that expand or contract with market volatility.
-
Ensures consistent risk-adjusted trade behavior across quiet and active market environments.
MagicNumber
Unique identifier for all trades opened by this EA.
Prevents interference when multiple EAs or manual trades are present on the same account.
Trading Logic Overview
The EA executes trades only when multiple high-quality conditions align:
-
Anchored VWAP Direction & Bias
-
Moving Average Trend Confirmation
-
MFI Filter for Volume-Weighted Momentum
-
ATR-Based Risk Structure
-
Trade-Direction Mode (long/short/both)
When these conditions do not align, the EA stays flat—ensuring discipline and avoiding over-trading.
VWAP Anchor Start Point
The VWAP_AnchorTime parameter determines the exact date and time from which the AVWAP calculation begins. Selecting an appropriate anchor point is essential for:
-
Session-based trading
-
Swing vs. intraday strategies
-
Resetting VWAP for a new month/week/day
-
Capturing institutional VWAP levels used by funds and algos
Users are encouraged to adjust this based on their preferred strategy framework.
Kill Switch Strategic Use
The Kill Switch Button, displayed on the chart, allows traders to instantly close all trades opened by the EA.
-
Can be used strategically during favorable setups to lock in profits across multiple positions.
-
Provides a fast exit mechanism in volatile or unexpected market conditions without disrupting the EA’s input parameters or logic.
-
Eliminates the need to rely on input parameters for emergency trade closure.
Input Parameter Definitions
-
Max Risk Percentage: Maximum allowable percentage of account equity risked on closed balance.
-
Positions: Trade direction: 1 – Long only, 2 – Short only, 3 – Both long and short.
-
Chart Timeframe to use for indicator data: Timeframe used internally for calculations. Allows higher-timeframe logic even when running the EA on a lower-timeframe chart.
-
Fixed Lot Size per trade: Static lot size used when Number of Positions per Bar is set to 1. Ideal for fixed-risk or micro-lot scaling strategies.
-
VWAP: Anchor Start Point: Defines the start point for the Anchored VWAP. All VWAP-based logic originates from this timestamp.
-
Period for Moving Average: Number of periods used to calculate the Moving Average used as a trend filter.
-
MA Type: Type of Moving Average applied: 1 – SMA, 2 – EMA, 3 – SMMA, 4 – LWMA.
-
MFI period: Period used for calculating the Money Flow Index, filtering out low-quality setups.
-
ATR Period: Number of periods used for ATR calculations.
-
ATR Multiplier SL: Multiplier applied to ATR to determine stop-loss distance.
-
ATR Multiplier TP: Multiplier applied to ATR to determine take-profit distance.
-
Unique Magic Number: Unique trade ID used to separate this EA's positions from all others.
-
Number of Positions per Bar: Number of trades the EA is allowed to open per bar when a valid signal occurs. Divides the Fixed Lot Size by the number of trades entered, enabling aggressive scaling in momentum conditions.