AVWAP Machine Gun – Expert Advisor Description

AVWAP Machine Gun combines the precision of Anchored VWAP analysis with Moving Average trend filters, MFI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility management to deliver a high-probability, multi-entry trading engine.

This EA is designed for traders who want to scale into strong moves without missing key opportunities—opening multiple trades per bar when momentum aligns with institutional-grade signals.

Anchored VWAP Engine

This EA uses a custom Anchored VWAP indicator for directional bias and dynamic support/resistance zones.

The indicator is fully integrated, but users may download it for visual reference here (free):

AVWAP Indicator

Core Features

Multi-entry Machine-Gun Mode: Open a configurable number of trades per bar during strong signal conditions.

AVWAP-based Trend & Reversal Detection: Uses the anchor point you select to generate highly adaptive VWAP signals.

Trend Filtering with Moving Averages: Ensures trades align with broader market direction.

Volume-weighted MFI Confirmation: Avoids weak or exhausted signals.

Dynamic Volatility-Based Stops & Targets: ATR multipliers ensure SL/TP adjust automatically to market conditions.

Full Position-direction Control: Choose long-only, short-only, or both.

Precision Risk Management: Hard limits on risk per closed trade balance or fixed-lot operation.

Magic Number Isolation: Safe to run with multiple EAs on one account.

Kill Switch Button: Instantly close all open trades from the chart interface. Strategically, this can be used to lock in profits during favorable setups or to exit a position during unexpected market moves, without altering input parameters.

Risk Management Overview

MaxRiskPercent

Defines the maximum percentage of account equity the EA is allowed to risk on closed trades balance.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATRPeriod, ATRMultSL, ATRMultTP work together to establish stop-loss and take-profit distances that expand or contract with market volatility.

Ensures consistent risk-adjusted trade behavior across quiet and active market environments.

MagicNumber

Unique identifier for all trades opened by this EA.

Prevents interference when multiple EAs or manual trades are present on the same account.

Trading Logic Overview

The EA executes trades only when multiple high-quality conditions align:

Anchored VWAP Direction & Bias

Moving Average Trend Confirmation

MFI Filter for Volume-Weighted Momentum

ATR-Based Risk Structure

Trade-Direction Mode (long/short/both)

When these conditions do not align, the EA stays flat—ensuring discipline and avoiding over-trading.

VWAP Anchor Start Point

The VWAP_AnchorTime parameter determines the exact date and time from which the AVWAP calculation begins. Selecting an appropriate anchor point is essential for:

Session-based trading

Swing vs. intraday strategies

Resetting VWAP for a new month/week/day

Capturing institutional VWAP levels used by funds and algos

Users are encouraged to adjust this based on their preferred strategy framework.

Kill Switch Strategic Use

The Kill Switch Button, displayed on the chart, allows traders to instantly close all trades opened by the EA.

Can be used strategically during favorable setups to lock in profits across multiple positions.

Provides a fast exit mechanism in volatile or unexpected market conditions without disrupting the EA’s input parameters or logic.

Eliminates the need to rely on input parameters for emergency trade closure.

Input Parameter Definitions