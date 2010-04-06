Anchored VWAP for MT5

Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) for MT5

Easily add multiple Anchored VWAP lines on a single chart with precise date & time anchors. Designed for traders who want fast, clear, and flexible analysis of key price levels.

Highlights:

  • Anchor multiple VWAPs per chart

  • Set custom start date and time for each line

  • Intuitive and user-friendly interface

  • Ideal for intraday and swing trading

Analyze trends, identify dynamic support/resistance, and make informed trading decisions—without complexity.

Automate this Anchored VWAP strategy with the full EA versions:
FREE
