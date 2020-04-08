Anchored VWAP with STD Deviation Bands

Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with Standard Deviation Bands – MT5

Take your trading to the next level with precision Anchored VWAPs enhanced with dynamic standard deviation bands. Designed for serious traders who demand clarity, speed, and actionable insights on every chart.

Key Features:

  • Multiple Anchors: Add as many VWAPs as you need, each with custom start dates and times.

  • Advanced Std Dev Bands: Up to 3 bands per VWAP with fully adjustable multipliers for precise volatility analysis.

  • Instant Market Insights: Identify key support/resistance levels, trends, and potential reversals at a glance.

  • Sleek & Intuitive: User-friendly interface built for fast, efficient trading.

Empower Your Decisions:
Combine professional-grade tools with simplicity—an essential companion for intraday, swing, and algorithmic traders.

Automate this Anchored VWAP with STD Deviation Bands strategy with the full EA version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157765?source=Site
