AVWAP Sniper

This EA strategically targets Anchored VWAP levels combined with Moving Average direction and Money Flow Index (MFI) control to identify high-probability trade setups.

Designed for precise execution, this version opens only one trade per entry signal, helping traders manage exposure while taking advantage of clear market opportunities.

Uses custom Anchored VWAP indicator that can be downloaded for free (Not a requirement, fully integrated into the EA): Download here

Risk Management Overview:

  • Max Risk Percentage: Limits total exposure by ensuring that losses on closed balance don't exceed a user-defined percentage of account balance.

  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit: Dynamic SL and TP levels are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) multiplied by configurable factors. This adapts to current market volatility, giving trades proper room to breathe while maintaining disciplined risk control.

Unique Magic Number: A unique identifier for this EA's trades. Useful when running multiple EA's on the same account to avoid trade conflicts.

Note on Trading Activity:
This EA executes trades only when high-probability setups occur, based on the Anchored VWAP levels, Moving Average direction, and Money Flow Index (MFI) filters. During periods when market conditions do not meet these entry criteria, the EA may remain inactive.

VWAP Anchor Start Point:

The user should adjust the VWAP Anchor Start Point to the desired date and time from which the EA should begin analyzing and trading. Selecting an appropriate anchor ensures the AVWAP calculation aligns with the intended trading session and strategy objectives.

 

