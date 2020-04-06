Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5

Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer, designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Key Features:

Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy.

Integrated RSI Filter: Adds momentum validation to help avoid low-quality entries and stay aligned with market trends.

Dynamic Risk Management: Customizable maximum risk percentage on closed trades balance and adaptive lot sizing to protect capital while optimizing position sizing.

Flexible Trade Control: Choose between long-only, short-only, or both directions based on your trading preference.

ATR-Based Stops & Targets: Automatic calculation of stop-loss and take-profit levels ensures consistency and adaptability across markets.

Custom Timeframe Support: Operates on any timeframe to match your trading style, from scalping to swing strategies.

Unique Magic Number: Each instance of the EA is uniquely identified for safe multi-chart operation.

Why Traders Choose Moving Average Surfer:

This EA is built for traders who want a fully automated, disciplined trading solution that blends trend detection, momentum validation, and smart risk controls. All parameters are fully adjustable, giving you the flexibility to fine-tune the system while benefiting from a robust, battle-tested architecture.

Take the guesswork out of trading and let Moving Average Surfer capture high-probability setups with precision and confidence.