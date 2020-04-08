RedeeCash AROON

Version History

Date Version Changes
07/08/2022 1.00 Initial Release

Description

The Aroon indicator is a technical indicator that is used to identify trend changes in the price of an asset, as well as the strength of that trend. In essence, the indicator measures the time between highs and the time between lows over a time period. The idea is that strong uptrends will regularly see new highs, and strong downtrends will regularly see new lows. The indicator signals when this is happening, and when it isn't.

The RedeeCash AROON technical indicator adds global variables for the current strength of the UP TREND and DOWN TREND as well as the slope of the UP TREND and DOWN TREND AROON indicator lines.

Code Sample

To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function,

iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,"Market/RedeeCash AROON",25,1,0);

string AroonUpTrendVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_aroon_UP");
string AroonDownTrendVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_arron_DN");
string AroonUpTrendSlopeVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_aroon_UPSlope");
string AroonDownTrendSlopeVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_arron_DNSlope");

double upAroon = GlobalVariableGet(AroonUpTrendVarName);
double dnAroon = GlobalVariableGet(AroonDownTrendVarName);
double upSlope = GlobalVariableGet(AroonUpTrendSlopeVarName);
double dnSlope = GlobalVariableGet(AroonDownTrendSlopeVarName);

double maShort = iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,50,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
double maLong  = iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);             

if (upAroon > dnAroon && upAroon < 70 && maShort > maLong && upSlope > 0) {
  OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.01,Ask,0,0,0);
} else if (upAroon < dnAroon && dnAroon < 70 && maShort < maLong && dnSlope > 0) {
  OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.01,Bid,0,0,0);
}

Usage

When the Moving Averages crosses indicate a DOWN trend, use the RedeeCash AROON indicator to confirm the entry point when the AROON DOWN TREAND value is greater than the AROON UP TREND value, while the AROON DOWN TREND value is less than 70 and the AROON DOWN TREND slop is positive (non-zero).


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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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RedeeCash Volumes Indicator
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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Version History : Date Version Changes 6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release 6/21/2022  1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes  Description : RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts. When attaching
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RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 1.00 2022-09-06 Initial release The RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities shows the available currency triads and each currency trade position setup as a global variable, in the fomat of AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: AAA/BBB -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/AAA   -1|0|1 AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/BBB -1|0|1 where the value is the trade direction of either OP_BUY or OP_SELL. If the trade direction indicates -1, then no trade should occur for that
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RedeeCash TimeZones
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES  2022-08-31 1.00 Initial release.  2022-09-01  1.01 (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.1 on MQL5.COM) Fixed New York active time  2022-09-03 1.02   (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.2 on MQL5.COM)   Fixed Sydney active on Saturday  This indicator will show the active and inactive trading sessions as well as set global variables as whether the trading session is active (1) or inactive (0). Using the iCustom library function, you can invoke this indicator fr
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RedeeCash WilliamsX50
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About : Based on the strategy identified at https://tradingstrategyguides.com/williams-percent-range-strategy/ but automated to support multiple currencies from a single expert advisor instance. Also uses the SMA slow and fast crosses to determine the trend direction. The basis for the external strategy is to open a BUY trade when Williams %R crosses the -50 on an uptrend and open a SELL trade on the down trend. You have control over the trend period and Williams %R range from the midpoint throu
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RedeeCash Multime XMA
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About : Crossing Moving Averages on Multiple Timeframes. While a traditional trend strategy would be to choose one time frame like the Daily to estimate trend, this expert advisor will open a trade in the direction of the trend when ALL timeframes from 5M to Monthly, show the same trend.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true,  permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts th
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About : THIS EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) IS FOR ACCOUNTS WHICH PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST LIKE THE US-BASED OANDA ACCOUNT. TO MAXIMIZE EARNINGS, CHOOSE A COMMISSION-FREE, FIX SPREAD ACCOUNT. IF YOUR BROKER DOES NOT PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST, THEN DO NOT USE THIS EA ON YOUR ACCOUNT! This Expert Advisor (EA) is like a high-yield savings account ( EXCEPT YOUR ACCOUNT IS NOT FDIC-INSURED ) because a trade will occur on currency pairs that pay(earn) overnight interest (when SWAPRATE_LONG and SWAPRATE_SHORT are pos
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RedeeCash Rate of Change
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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Rate of Change Base on the formula, ROC = (Close[n] - Close[n-lookback]) / Close[n-lookback] * 100 to plot the rate of change of a currency pair price action over a lookback period, and provides two global variables, SYMBOL_ROC and SYMBOL_ROC_LOOKBACK, which represent the latest Rate of Change value and the Rate of Change at the previous lookback period. Invoking the indicator using the iCustom function, iCustom ( "Market/RedeeCash_Rate_of_Change.ex4" , Symbol (),5 , 0 ,0); and then retrieving t
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RedeeCash RSI
Patrick Odonnell Ingle
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/09/2022 1.10 Initial released Description The RedeeCash RSI is your typical RSI indicator with the three latest RSI calculations exposed as global variables for easier integration with scripts and expert advisors. Code Sample To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function, iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/RedeeCash RSI" , 14 , 1 , 0 ); string RSIVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsi" ); string RSIP
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/10/2022 1.00 Initial release Description A collection of modern statistical functions that can be integrated into your own strategy. The included functions are, Mean Median Range Skew Max Min IRange Deviations AbsoluteDeviations MAD StandardDeviation Variance GetCorrelation SamplingDistributionStandardDeviation ZScore CorrelationCoefficient CoVariance Beta Confidence SNormInv PercentOfValue ValueOfPercent MQL Header (mqh) The required header is //+--------
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