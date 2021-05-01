HODOR informer

This is a Bot which send notifications every hour at your MT4 platform. The notification consists of four part. <<Clock>> + Your Message + Symbols + profit + Total # of Orders + Total profit

Here is an example : 21:00 Hodor: #US30 $+40.31 GOLD $-5.31 Total 5 Orders $+35.00

If there is no order : 21:00 Hodor:

HODOR signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/977796



There is a private message parameter where you can enter your own message also. Hodor_Comment_OnOff_Flag removes the "Hodor is Waiting. Time: 00:00" comment from the symbol chart.

This is the English version of the utility.

i use this bot in order to watch my servers orders and power on status. if you want me to add any update to my bot i will be happy.

i trade at FXPro Broker, my orders are mostly performed by ALGO trading. i'am trying to increase my trading activity and trying to trade with order symbols also.

Thanks for your support



