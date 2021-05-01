HODOR informer

This is a Bot which send notifications every hour at your MT4 platform. The notification consists of four part. <<Clock>> + Your Message + Symbols + profit + Total # of Orders + Total profit   

Here is an example : 21:00 Hodor: #US30 $+40.31 GOLD $-5.31 Total 5 Orders $+35.00

If there is no order : 21:00 Hodor:

HODOR signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/977796 

There is a private message parameter where you can enter your own message also. Hodor_Comment_OnOff_Flag removes the "Hodor is Waiting. Time: 00:00" comment from the symbol chart.

This is the English version of the utility. 

i use this bot in order to watch my servers orders and power on status. if you want me to add any update to my bot i will be happy.

i trade at FXPro Broker, my orders are mostly performed by ALGO trading. i'am trying to increase my trading activity and trying to trade with order symbols also. 

Thanks for your support 


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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