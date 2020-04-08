MT5 Support Resistance


Support Resistance — Smart Market Structure Levels

A clean, intelligent, and highly reliable Support & Resistance indicator built for professional traders and automated systems.

Support Resistance is designed to detect true market levels using an advanced clustering algorithm that combines Fractals, ATR-based price segmentation, and multi-timeframe analysis.
Instead of drawing random or noisy lines, this indicator produces statistically validated levels where price has repeatedly reacted — making it ideal for discretionary trading, algorithmic trading, risk management, and breakout validation.

Key Features
Advanced Support Resistance Engine
Uses ATR-scaled grid segmentation
Clusters upper & lower fractals to form highly accurate structural levels
Filters noise using accuracy modes (High / Medium / Low)

Multi-Timeframe Compatible
Scan Support Resistance levels from:
Current chart timeframe, or
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
Perfect for traders who rely on higher-timeframe structure while trading on lower timeframes.

Clean Visualization
Auto-draw Support & Resistance lines
Optional Support Resistance zones (rectangles) based on distance threshold
Custom colors & thickness

Why This Indicator Is Different
Most Support Resistance tools simply mark highs and lows.
This indicator builds levels statistically, by grouping fractal events inside volatility-scaled grids — producing levels that behave like true institutional price zones, not just visual lines.

It works across all markets:
Forex
Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
Indices
Crypto
Synthetic indices

Summary
Support Resistance is a powerful market-structure indicator built for professional decision-making and automation.
Whether you're trading manually or creating a fully automated system, this Support Resistance engine provides a clean, reliable, and actionable map of the market.

If you rely on structure, safety, volatility awareness, and clean trading zones — this tool is built for you.
