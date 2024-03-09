Basic Renko MT4
- Indicators
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Mehran Sepah Mansoor𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
With 11 years immersed in the trading industry, I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 4 July 2025
The Basic Renko indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading / Free MT5 Version
Features
- Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your chart.
- Reversal Alerts: Be the first to know about potential changes in market direction with our reversal alerts. This allows you to make informed and timely decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses.
Inputs
- Size of the boxes: Box sizes (based on points)
- Bullish box color: Bullish box color
- Bearish box color: Bearish box color
- Box opacity: The amount of opacity (between 0 and 100). Transparency increases as opacity decreases
- Text color: The color of the numbers that count the number of bars in each box
- Font size: The size of the numeric text
- Max Bars: Maximum number of bars for which the indicator will perform calculations (zero means all available bars)
- Pop-up Alert: Alerts the MT4 terminal when a reversal occurs
- Email alert: Email alert when a reversal occurs
- Push notification alert: Alerts the phone when a reversal occurs
Good indicator