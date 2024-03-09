Basic Renko MT4

4

The Basic Renko indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading / Free MT5 Version


Features

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your chart.
  • Reversal Alerts: Be the first to know about potential changes in market direction with our reversal alerts. This allows you to make informed and timely decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses.


Inputs

  • Size of the boxes: Box sizes (based on points)
  • Bullish box color: Bullish box color
  • Bearish box color: Bearish box color
  • Box opacity: The amount of opacity (between 0 and 100). Transparency increases as opacity decreases
  • Text color: The color of the numbers that count the number of bars in each box
  • Font size: The size of the numeric text
  • Max Bars: Maximum number of bars for which the indicator will perform calculations (zero means all available bars)
  • Pop-up Alert: Alerts the MT4 terminal when a reversal occurs
  • Email alert: Email alert when a reversal occurs
  • Push notification alert: Alerts the phone when a reversal occurs


Reviews 13
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 13:37 
 

Good indicator

lt775775
84
lt775775 2025.03.27 18:26 
 

Thank you

heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.06.11 16:06 
 

Great, thanks for sharing

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ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT4 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
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Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 13:37 
 

Good indicator

Alex De
39
Alex De 2025.09.18 00:27 
 

Seems to be working quite alright. I like that it is an overlay on my current candlesticks charts so I can use the candlesticks and its graphs along with this overlay.

What I don't like is that it totally lacks a description of the properties panel. Obvious, colors don't need descriptions but the others options do.

The video with the girl, although she is pretty, is not good I'm afraid.

jerome88974
102
jerome88974 2025.05.15 19:39 
 

The indicator works, it's great. It's my fault, I didn't install it properly! Thanks

Mehran Sepah Mansoor
241229
Reply from developer Mehran Sepah Mansoor 2025.05.15 20:27
There is no limit on symbols.
For specific symbols, you need to set the size of the bricks correctly.
It is recommended to spend at least some time reading the indicator description and learning how to use it.
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.04.09 12:59 
 

Good.

lt775775
84
lt775775 2025.03.27 18:26 
 

Thank you

[Deleted] 2024.11.02 00:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lindawei
113
Lindawei 2024.09.13 17:06 
 

此指标使用后发现有未来函数，一旦趋势改变会重新粉刷，慎用！

对这个 Renko 指标经过了解后理解它会重新粉刷，那请问您的 Renko 指标如何应用才能：Be the first to know about potential changes in market direction with our reversal alerts.

Mehran Sepah Mansoor
241229
Reply from developer Mehran Sepah Mansoor 2024.09.13 18:04
Dear Lindawei, Please note that this is a special Renko indicator. It's Not a signal indicator. If you are not familiar with Renko, it is better to read a little about it.
heiko v.piechowski
2029
heiko v.piechowski 2024.06.11 16:06 
 

Great, thanks for sharing

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
159334
Rodrigo Arana Garcia 2024.05.31 11:23 
 

good one !

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2024.05.31 09:25 
 

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gallard_a
255
gallard_a 2024.05.18 09:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Solene Clement
370
Solene Clement 2024.05.17 11:33 
 

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