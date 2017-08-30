Plotter is an indicator that was created during the ICT mentorship to make charting quick, easy and fun for everybody.

Assign a function to any hotkey in indicator settings or use the default keys to perform smart actions that usually takes a lot of time to perform.

Click on any bar, press OHLCMBVPOKJH to plot objects, color them with keys 0-9 or modify them with keys ERAZ and much much more.

Indicator settings are described below.

CHART SETTINGS

gmt_offset

auto



-23 - 23

daylightsavings= set dst

TIMEFRAME_DOWN= set key to change timeframe lower

TIMEFRAME_UP= set key to change timeframe higher

days_lookback= limit indicator drawing in history (days)

COLOR KEYS

color1= choose color for KEY_1

color2= choose color for KEY_2

color3= choose color for KEY_3

color4= choose color for KEY_4

color5= choose color for KEY_5

color6= choose color for KEY_6

color7= choose color for KEY_7

color8= choose color for KEY_8

color9= choose color for KEY_9

color0= choose color for KEY_0

DARKER= set key to Fade Brighter

BRIGHTER= set key to Fade Darker

PLOT PRICE, click on any bar and press keys to plot prices

OPEN= set key, Open price

HIGH= set key, High price

LOW= set key, Low price

CLOSE= set key, Close price

MEDIAN= set key, Median price

PRICETAG= set key, Pricetag

BAR= set key, rectangle Bar

VOID= set key, rectangle Void

default_extend= limit how many bars into future to draw PricePlots

visibility_tf= set timeframe visibility for PricePlots

MODIFY OBJECT, click on object and press key to modify

WIDTH= set key

STYLE= set key

EXTEND= set key

REDUCE= set key

HIGHER= set key

LOWER= set key

HLTL= set key, toggle between Horizontal / Trendline

NEAREST= round object to nearest 5 pips

CHART OVERLAY

overlay_symbol= set default symbol ex. "USDX"

OVERLAY= enable/disable Overlay

FLIP= flip it

suffix= set symbol suffix

overlay_price

overlay_color

overlay_width

PROJECTIONS, asia range / central bank dealers range / flout

RANGES= toggle ranges

PROJECTIONS= show range projections

range_pips= how pips

range_type

line style



reqtangle style

range_upper= choose color

range_lower= choose color

range_style

range_width

FRACTALS

FRACTALS= enable/disable fractals fractal_period= set period fractal_alive= set color, non traded fractal_taken= set color, traded fractal_style fractal_width

DAILY WEEKLY, levels

daily_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)

daily_color

daily_style

daily_width= set 0 to disable level

daily_start= start hour

daily_length= in hours

weekly_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)

weekly_color

weekly_style

weekly_width= set 0 to disable

weekly_start= start hour

weekly_length= in hours

MARKET HOURS, session boxes

session_size= box size, set 0 to disable

session_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)

tokyo_color

london_color

newyork_color

close_color

cme_color

ROUND LEVELS, auto corrective grid

level_fade= color is based of your background, set 0 to disable

level_style

ALERT, click on chart and press hotkey to set alert

ALERT= set key

alert_notification= send email

alert_color

alert_style

SET TEXT