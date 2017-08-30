Plotter

Plotter is an indicator that was created during the ICT mentorship to make charting quick, easy and fun for everybody.

Assign a function to any hotkey in indicator settings or use the default keys to perform smart actions that usually takes a lot of time to perform.

Click on any bar, press OHLCMBVPOKJH to plot objects, color them with keys 0-9 or modify them with keys ERAZ and much much more.

Indicator settings are described below.

CHART SETTINGS

  • gmt_offset
    • auto
    • -23 - 23
  • daylightsavings= set dst
  • TIMEFRAME_DOWN= set key to change timeframe lower
  • TIMEFRAME_UP= set key to change timeframe higher
  • days_lookback= limit indicator drawing in history (days)

COLOR KEYS

  • color1= choose color for KEY_1
  • color2= choose color for KEY_2
  • color3= choose color for KEY_3
  • color4= choose color for KEY_4
  • color5= choose color for KEY_5
  • color6= choose color for KEY_6
  • color7= choose color for KEY_7
  • color8= choose color for KEY_8
  • color9= choose color for KEY_9
  • color0= choose color for KEY_0
  • DARKER= set key to Fade Brighter
  • BRIGHTER= set key to Fade Darker

PLOT PRICE, click on any bar and press keys to plot prices

  • OPEN= set key, Open price
  • HIGH= set key, High price
  • LOW= set key, Low price
  • CLOSE= set key, Close price
  • MEDIAN= set key, Median price
  • PRICETAG= set key, Pricetag
  • BAR= set key, rectangle Bar
  • VOID= set key, rectangle Void
  • default_extend= limit how many bars into future to draw PricePlots
  • visibility_tf= set timeframe visibility for PricePlots

MODIFY OBJECT, click on object and press key to modify

  • WIDTH= set key
  • STYLE= set key
  • EXTEND= set key
  • REDUCE= set key
  • HIGHER= set key
  • LOWER= set key
  • HLTL= set key, toggle between Horizontal / Trendline
  • NEAREST= round object to nearest 5 pips

CHART OVERLAY

  • overlay_symbol= set default symbol ex. "USDX"
  • OVERLAY= enable/disable Overlay
  • FLIP= flip it
  • suffix= set symbol suffix
  • overlay_price
  • overlay_color
  • overlay_width

PROJECTIONS, asia range / central bank dealers range / flout

  • RANGES= toggle ranges
  • PROJECTIONS= show range projections
  • range_pips= how pips
  • range_type
    • line style
    • reqtangle style
  • range_upper= choose color
  • range_lower= choose color
  • range_style
  • range_width

FRACTALS

  1. FRACTALS= enable/disable fractals
  2. fractal_period= set period
  3. fractal_alive= set color, non traded
  4. fractal_taken= set color, traded
  5. fractal_style
  6. fractal_width

DAILY WEEKLY, levels

  • daily_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)
  • daily_color
  • daily_style
  • daily_width= set 0 to disable level
  • daily_start= start hour
  • daily_length= in hours
  • weekly_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)
  • weekly_color
  • weekly_style
  • weekly_width= set 0 to disable
  • weekly_start= start hour
  • weekly_length= in hours

MARKET HOURS, session boxes

  • session_size= box size, set 0 to disable
  • session_tf= limit display timeframe (up to)
  • tokyo_color
  • london_color
  • newyork_color
  • close_color
  • cme_color

ROUND LEVELS, auto corrective grid

  • level_fade= color is based of your background, set 0 to disable
  • level_style

ALERT, click on chart and press hotkey to set alert

  • ALERT= set key
  • alert_notification= send email
  • alert_color
  • alert_style

SET TEXT

  • show_adr= enable/disable
  • show_dailymove= enable/disable
  • show_spread= enable/disable
  • show_bartime= enable/disable
  • show_profits= enable/disable, show market order profits
  • chart_notes= enable/disable, note box
  • font= "" is default
  • fontsize
  • corner
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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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MyNewsTrader
Daniel Sic
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MyNewsTrader is a powerful and fully automatic EA that trades during news times. Due its heavy customization ability you can make it trade on your own your pre-defined strategy using market, stop or limit orders, advanced targets and different trail types. It is designed to run as a 'set and forget' EA meaning you don't have to type in any event times to trade, but you can also use it as a manual trader with its on chart buttons. There is built in event scanner that will look for string matches
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