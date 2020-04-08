SL TP Toggle Button MT4

B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4

MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts.


KEY FEATURES:  

1. EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON), Red = EA disabled (no SL/TP).  

2. Industrial‑grade reliability – survives platform crashes, corrupted files, restarts.  

3. Bulletproof file validation – auto‑detects and repairs invalid .ini positions/states.  

4. Multi‑chart synchronization – GlobalVariables + .ini files = consistent state across the platform.  

5. Drag & drop positioning – fully movable button with position limits (0–5000 px).  

6. Millimeter‑precise sizing – ButtonSize_mm automatically converts to pixels.  

7. 4‑corner anchoring – TopLeft(0), TopRight(1), BottomLeft(2), BottomRight(3).  

8. Visual state feedback – Green = SL ON (EA active), Red = SL OFF (EA disabled), silver “SL” text.  

9. Zero conflicts – auto‑removes old objects by prefix on every init.  

10. 1s sync logic – frequent state updates without CPU overload.  

11. Works on real and demo accounts.  

12. Hedging/netting support – works with all MT4 account types.


Hardcore protection system:  

- File validation: checks X/Y bounds (0–5000), repairs invalid positions.  

- State recovery: loads from .ini → GlobalVariable → default settings (clear hierarchy).  

- Object cleanup: RemoveObjectsByPrefix() removes all old buttons on init.  

- Position limits: IsValidPosition() prevents crashes from bad coordinates.  

- Drag protection: auto‑resets to defaults if dragged off‑screen.  

- Multi‑layer backup: .ini files + GlobalVariables minimize risk of data loss.


Perfect button features:  

- Silver “SL” text in Arial font, size derived from ButtonSize_mm (default 4.0) for pixel‑perfect conversion.  

- Configurable size in mm (hardware‑independent scaling).  

- Drag enabled/disabled via AllowDrag parameter.  

- Z‑order 100 – displayed above chart objects but fully interactive.  

- Real‑time color changes on click and synchronization with GlobalVariables.


Full synchronization architecture:  

- EA_SL_Button_%s.ini – position (X,Y).  

- EA_button_state_%s.ini – ON/OFF state.  

- EA_Toggle_State_%s – GlobalVariable SL ON/OFF state.  

- EA_Toggle_PosX_%s – GlobalVariable X position.  

- EA_Toggle_PosY_%s – GlobalVariable Y position.


Perfect deployment:  

1. Attach to ANY chart – auto‑generates symbol‑specific files.  

2. Button appears at ButtonPosX/ButtonPosY (50,40) in Corner 3 (BottomRight) by default.  

3. Drag anywhere OR set X/Y parameters manually.  

4. Green = EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 ENABLED (SL/TP active), Red = EA DISABLED (no SL/TP).  

5. State/position sync automatically across ALL charts of the same symbol.  

6. Survives restarts, crashes and file corruption thanks to layered recovery logic.


Technical superiority:  

- MmToPx() – 96 dpi / 25.4 mm = precise pixel conversion.  

- ValidateAndRepairFiles() – robust initialization and self‑healing.  

- Periodic OnTick/OnTimer sync – frequent updates without overload.  

- RemoveObjectsByPrefix() – no old button conflicts.  

- Triple state loading: GlobalVariable → .ini → default inputs.


Perfect companion for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 – toggle SL protection with one click, industrial‑grade reliability, zero maintenance, ready for live trading on ANY broker.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the SL button indicator functionality.

ButtonPosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

ButtonPosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the SL button relative to the selected corner.

Corner (0-3) – selects which chart corner is used as the anchor point for the SL button.

AllowDrag – enables or disables dragging of the SL button on the chart.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the SL button when enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the SL button when disabled (OFF).

ButtonSize_mm – defines the SL button size on the chart in millimeters.

SL_TextColor – sets the color of the "SL" text displayed on the button.

PosFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button position for each symbol.

StateFileNameTemplate – template file name used to save button state for each symbol.





