The Amazing Call of Frost
Price Action Pin Bar Sniper: This EA is built around detecting high-probability reversal candlestick patterns, especially pin bars, at key support and resistance levels. By analyzing price action without relying on lagging indicators, it offers precise entries at turning points, ideal for scalping and swing trading.
Special Launch Pricing
For a limited time, Call of Frost is available at a 270. The standard price will soon be adjusted to 416 USD. Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value.
Why Choose Call of Frost?
- Detects hidden and classic MACD divergences automatically
- Ideal for both prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts
- Requires minimal configuration with built-in capital protection rules
- Compatible with most brokers and account types
Quick Start Guide
Installation is simple and takes less than 5 minutes:
- Open your terminal and attach Call of Frost to a single chart (recommended: XAUUSD on M15)
- Load one of the pre-optimized templates or configure your risk settings manually
- Enable AutoTrading and let Call of Frost take over
MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dinafx
Start trading smarter. Let Call of Frost work while you focus on your strategy.
