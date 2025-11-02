Call of Frost

1

Contact me for accurate backtest configuration. I’ll send the proper SETTING file (.ini) and guide you.

Get in touch to access a TRIAL file for a few days to test on your demo account.


The Amazing Call of Frost

Price Action Pin Bar Sniper: This EA is built around detecting high-probability reversal candlestick patterns, especially pin bars, at key support and resistance levels. By analyzing price action without relying on lagging indicators, it offers precise entries at turning points, ideal for scalping and swing trading.


Special Launch Pricing

For a limited time, Call of Frost is available at a 270. The standard price will soon be adjusted to 416 USD. Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-performance expert advisor at a fraction of its value.


Why Choose Call of Frost?

  • Detects hidden and classic MACD divergences automatically
  • Ideal for both prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts
  • Requires minimal configuration with built-in capital protection rules
  • Compatible with most brokers and account types


Thank you gift Buy One get One FREE ,contact me after purchasing to get a free EA.


Quick Start Guide

Installation is simple and takes less than 5 minutes:

  1. Open your terminal and attach Call of Frost to a single chart (recommended: XAUUSD on M15)
  2. Load one of the pre-optimized templates or configure your risk settings manually
  3. Enable AutoTrading and let Call of Frost take over


Stay Connected

We offer continuous support and improvements. After your purchase:

  • Join our Telegram group for live updates and discussions
  • Access ready-made set files for various pairs and account types
  • Get notified of new strategies and performance enhancements

MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dinafx


    Start trading smarter. Let Call of Frost work while you focus on your strategy.






    Filter:
    Thien Long Do
    745
    Thien Long Do 2025.11.19 06:15 
     

    The result of the live trade is not the same as the backtest. I bought at 270 USD and now the price is 150 USD

    Dina Priyanti
    339
    Reply from developer Dina Priyanti 2025.11.19 09:08
    The price is 150 for black Friday, everyone will always do black Friday i dont think there is anything wrong with that, this week was not really good for my EA and me and everyone know it , but im sure soon it will bounce back .
    Dmitrii Castravet
    818
    Dmitrii Castravet 2025.11.11 11:40 
     

    Nice Robot. Live results match with backtesting and entry seems quite reliable. thanks for good productit

    FAKE. IT edited history, cleand out to look nice.

    Dina Priyanti
    339
    Reply from developer Dina Priyanti 2025.11.11 14:19
    Hello i really appreciate the feedback.
    Reply to review