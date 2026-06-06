Diamond Quant MT5

4.8

Hello, traders. Diamond Quant MT5 is a specialized AUDCAD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for patient and structured mean-reversion trading on the M15 timeframe.

The EA focuses on quality of entry, controlled exposure and disciplined basket management. It does not chase every candle or trade just to stay active. It waits for defined AUDCAD market conditions, then manages each trade sequence through six independent strategy modules, like six traders working on the same pair at the same time.

LAUNCH PROMO:

  • Only 3 copies left at the current price!
  • Final price: $3999.99

Live monitoring is available through MQL5 Signals:


Main Features

  • Designed for AUDCAD M15, including compatible broker suffix variants
  • Six independent mean-reversion strategy modules, working like six separate traders
  • Separate magic number, basket take profit and optional basket stop loss for each strategy
  • Signals evaluated once per new M15 bar using closed candle data
  • Signal-based DCA, not random grid averaging
  • Auto lot mode with ten selectable risk levels or fixed lot mode
  • Weighted average basket take profit by default
  • Spread filter, weekday filter and NFP day filter
  • Portfolio protection by drawdown, drawdown percentage, minimum equity or minimum balance

Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently. This gives the EA a diversified internal structure while keeping the setup simple: one symbol, one timeframe and one clear trading concept.

Setup And Broker Notes

  • Symbol: AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: hedging account
  • Broker type: RAW, ECN and Standard accounts are supported
  • Minimum initial deposit: 500 USD
  • Recommended initial deposit: 1,000 USD or more
  • VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Diamond Quant can work on both low-spread RAW/ECN accounts and Standard accounts. For broker selection, please read comments #1-6 on this product page, where the latest broker notes and setup guidance are posted.

Recommended broker examples from the author's live environment include Vantage FX and IC Markets. Broker conditions can affect spread, slippage, execution quality and final results, so choose a broker with stable AUDCAD pricing, reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.

Resources

After purchasing Diamond Quant, you can receive 3 months of AI Gold Prime at no extra cost. Please send a message after purchase to receive access instructions.

Diamond Quant focuses on AUDCAD. Related products may be used separately for other markets and should be evaluated independently according to their own logic, risk profile and broker requirements.

Important Notice

Diamond Quant is designed for patient traders. There may be full days with few or no trades, and there may be periods where basket management becomes more active. This depends on market conditions and the internal signal criteria.

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk. Past performance, including live signal history and backtest results, is not indicative of future results. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Test on a demo account first and start with conservative risk settings.

Reviews 5
Andichan
261
Andichan 2026.07.05 04:40 
 

I would like to share my feedback on Mr. Lo’s Diamond Quant EA. Overall, the EA is very good and performs as expected. The setup process is extremely simple and beginner-friendly—just plug and play without complicated configuration. The default settings are well-optimized, making it easy to start using the EA right away without needing deep adjustments. In addition, the support provided is excellent and responsive, which gives extra confidence when using the product. Thank you to Mr. Lo for developing such a reliable and user-friendly trading tool.

kwikky69
245
kwikky69 2026.06.17 07:51 
 

I’ve been using the Diamond Quant Expert Advisor for a while now, and I can confidently say it stands out as one of the most well-structured and professionally developed EAs I’ve come across. From a performance perspective, the EA delivers consistently high profitability while keeping risk under control. The logic behind the strategy is clearly well thought through, with trades executed in a disciplined and structured manner rather than relying on aggressive or erratic behaviour. This balance between performance and control is what really sets it apart. What I particularly appreciate is how robust and stable the system feels in live market conditions. It doesn’t appear over-optimised or fragile, which gives a lot more confidence when running it across different market environments. The equity curve shows a strong upward trajectory with controlled drawdowns, reflecting a mature and reliable trading approach. Another major plus is the after-service and support from the developer. Any questions or setup queries are handled promptly and professionally, which is rare in the EA space. It’s clear that the developer is committed not just to selling the product, but to ensuring users get the best possible results from it. On top of that, the EA benefits from what appears to be a superb track record, demonstrating consistency over time rather than short bursts of performance. This is crucial for anyone serious about automated trading.

Francomagock
115
Francomagock 2026.06.12 03:11 
 

I Purchased an Diamond Quant as i have the trust of Ms Los's products. her majesty to setup and other inquiries is compared to none. I am glad that i am also getting a 3 month bonus AI Gold Prime EA. adding these to 4 products from the same vendor. please buy with confident. thanks

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shrudit2
34
shrudit2 2026.07.27 05:22 
 

the developer is very user friendly gives prompt replies and quick to answer queries

Andichan
261
Andichan 2026.07.05 04:40 
 

I would like to share my feedback on Mr. Lo’s Diamond Quant EA. Overall, the EA is very good and performs as expected. The setup process is extremely simple and beginner-friendly—just plug and play without complicated configuration. The default settings are well-optimized, making it easy to start using the EA right away without needing deep adjustments. In addition, the support provided is excellent and responsive, which gives extra confidence when using the product. Thank you to Mr. Lo for developing such a reliable and user-friendly trading tool.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.05 05:04
Thank you so much for your valuable feedback and support. I’m happy to hear that Diamond Quant is easy to set up and working well for you. My goal is always to create powerful but user-friendly trading systems with reliable long-term support. Wishing you continued success with your trading 💎
kwikky69
245
kwikky69 2026.06.17 07:51 
 

I’ve been using the Diamond Quant Expert Advisor for a while now, and I can confidently say it stands out as one of the most well-structured and professionally developed EAs I’ve come across. From a performance perspective, the EA delivers consistently high profitability while keeping risk under control. The logic behind the strategy is clearly well thought through, with trades executed in a disciplined and structured manner rather than relying on aggressive or erratic behaviour. This balance between performance and control is what really sets it apart. What I particularly appreciate is how robust and stable the system feels in live market conditions. It doesn’t appear over-optimised or fragile, which gives a lot more confidence when running it across different market environments. The equity curve shows a strong upward trajectory with controlled drawdowns, reflecting a mature and reliable trading approach. Another major plus is the after-service and support from the developer. Any questions or setup queries are handled promptly and professionally, which is rare in the EA space. It’s clear that the developer is committed not just to selling the product, but to ensuring users get the best possible results from it. On top of that, the EA benefits from what appears to be a superb track record, demonstrating consistency over time rather than short bursts of performance. This is crucial for anyone serious about automated trading.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.05 05:03
Thank you so much for your detailed feedback and trust. I truly appreciate your recognition of the strategy, stability, and support behind Diamond Quant. My goal is always to build long-term trading systems with a balance between performance and risk management. I will continue improving and supporting all customers. Wishing you great success with Diamond Quant 💎
Francomagock
115
Francomagock 2026.06.12 03:11 
 

I Purchased an Diamond Quant as i have the trust of Ms Los's products. her majesty to setup and other inquiries is compared to none. I am glad that i am also getting a 3 month bonus AI Gold Prime EA. adding these to 4 products from the same vendor. please buy with confident. thanks

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.05 05:03
Thank you so much for your trust and continued support.
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.11 21:24 
 

Very good expert I like it I have 3 experts from developer , trusted Developer I recommend all his experts

Lo Thi Mai Loan
15273
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2026.07.05 05:02
Thank you so much for your trust and support. I really appreciate that you are using multiple EAs from my store. My goal is always to develop reliable trading systems and provide long-term support for all customers. Wishing you great success with your trading journey 🚀
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