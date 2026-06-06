Hello, traders. Diamond Quant MT5 is a specialized AUDCAD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for patient and structured mean-reversion trading on the M15 timeframe.

The EA focuses on quality of entry, controlled exposure and disciplined basket management. It does not chase every candle or trade just to stay active. It waits for defined AUDCAD market conditions, then manages each trade sequence through six independent strategy modules, like six traders working on the same pair at the same time.

LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price!

Final price: $3999.99 Live monitoring is available through MQL5 Signals: Small Standard Account: view on MQL5

Official channel and updates: view on MQL5

Main Features

Designed for AUDCAD M15, including compatible broker suffix variants

Six independent mean-reversion strategy modules, working like six separate traders

Separate magic number, basket take profit and optional basket stop loss for each strategy

Signals evaluated once per new M15 bar using closed candle data

Signal-based DCA, not random grid averaging

Auto lot mode with ten selectable risk levels or fixed lot mode

Weighted average basket take profit by default

Spread filter, weekday filter and NFP day filter

Portfolio protection by drawdown, drawdown percentage, minimum equity or minimum balance

Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently. This gives the EA a diversified internal structure while keeping the setup simple: one symbol, one timeframe and one clear trading concept.

Setup And Broker Notes

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: hedging account

Broker type: RAW, ECN and Standard accounts are supported

Minimum initial deposit: 500 USD

Recommended initial deposit: 1,000 USD or more

VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Diamond Quant can work on both low-spread RAW/ECN accounts and Standard accounts. For broker selection, please read comments #1-6 on this product page, where the latest broker notes and setup guidance are posted.

Recommended broker examples from the author's live environment include Vantage FX and IC Markets. Broker conditions can affect spread, slippage, execution quality and final results, so choose a broker with stable AUDCAD pricing, reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.

Resources

After purchasing Diamond Quant, you can receive 3 months of AI Gold Prime at no extra cost. Please send a message after purchase to receive access instructions.

Diamond Quant focuses on AUDCAD. Related products may be used separately for other markets and should be evaluated independently according to their own logic, risk profile and broker requirements.

Important Notice

Diamond Quant is designed for patient traders. There may be full days with few or no trades, and there may be periods where basket management becomes more active. This depends on market conditions and the internal signal criteria.

Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk. Past performance, including live signal history and backtest results, is not indicative of future results. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Test on a demo account first and start with conservative risk settings.