Diamond Quant MT5
- Experts
-
Lo Thi Mai LoanAbout Me
With over 16 years of experience in trading and software development, I focus on building automated trading systems designed for long-term investing and sustainable operation.
My goal is not to create short-term systems or products built only for temporary market conditions.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Hello, traders. Diamond Quant MT5 is a specialized AUDCAD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for patient and structured mean-reversion trading on the M15 timeframe.
The EA focuses on quality of entry, controlled exposure and disciplined basket management. It does not chase every candle or trade just to stay active. It waits for defined AUDCAD market conditions, then manages each trade sequence through six independent strategy modules, like six traders working on the same pair at the same time.
LAUNCH PROMO:
- Only 3 copies left at the current price!
- Final price: $3999.99
Live monitoring is available through MQL5 Signals:
- Small Standard Account: view on MQL5
- Official channel and updates: view on MQL5
Main Features
- Designed for AUDCAD M15, including compatible broker suffix variants
- Six independent mean-reversion strategy modules, working like six separate traders
- Separate magic number, basket take profit and optional basket stop loss for each strategy
- Signals evaluated once per new M15 bar using closed candle data
- Signal-based DCA, not random grid averaging
- Auto lot mode with ten selectable risk levels or fixed lot mode
- Weighted average basket take profit by default
- Spread filter, weekday filter and NFP day filter
- Portfolio protection by drawdown, drawdown percentage, minimum equity or minimum balance
Each strategy can be enabled or disabled independently. This gives the EA a diversified internal structure while keeping the setup simple: one symbol, one timeframe and one clear trading concept.
Setup And Broker Notes
- Symbol: AUDCAD
- Timeframe: M15
- Account type: hedging account
- Broker type: RAW, ECN and Standard accounts are supported
- Minimum initial deposit: 500 USD
- Recommended initial deposit: 1,000 USD or more
- VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Diamond Quant can work on both low-spread RAW/ECN accounts and Standard accounts. For broker selection, please read comments #1-6 on this product page, where the latest broker notes and setup guidance are posted.
Recommended broker examples from the author's live environment include Vantage FX and IC Markets. Broker conditions can affect spread, slippage, execution quality and final results, so choose a broker with stable AUDCAD pricing, reliable execution and no restrictions on automated trading.
Resources
After purchasing Diamond Quant, you can receive 3 months of AI Gold Prime at no extra cost. Please send a message after purchase to receive access instructions.
- AI Gold Prime: view on MQL5
- AI Aurum Pivot: view on MQL5
Diamond Quant focuses on AUDCAD. Related products may be used separately for other markets and should be evaluated independently according to their own logic, risk profile and broker requirements.
Important Notice
Diamond Quant is designed for patient traders. There may be full days with few or no trades, and there may be periods where basket management becomes more active. This depends on market conditions and the internal signal criteria.
Forex and CFD trading involves significant risk. Past performance, including live signal history and backtest results, is not indicative of future results. You may lose part or all of your invested capital. Test on a demo account first and start with conservative risk settings.
I would like to share my feedback on Mr. Lo’s Diamond Quant EA. Overall, the EA is very good and performs as expected. The setup process is extremely simple and beginner-friendly—just plug and play without complicated configuration. The default settings are well-optimized, making it easy to start using the EA right away without needing deep adjustments. In addition, the support provided is excellent and responsive, which gives extra confidence when using the product. Thank you to Mr. Lo for developing such a reliable and user-friendly trading tool.