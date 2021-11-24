Swing and Scalping EA MT5

The EA only opens trades at the beginning of a new candle and the user has the option to input fixed TP, SL and TS or ATR (dynamic) targets. The Expert can open multiple trades if the user decides to average down the entry price.

When Max. number of trades is greater than 1, the EA will calculate its own Stop Loss.

Fully automated trading Expert Advisor that works on every financial instrument, currency pair and time frame. To learn how to set it, scroll down and watch my video on youtube.

To test strategies faster uncheck the 'Visual mode' box on the Tester window.

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Kevin Beltran Keena
Utilities
Open trades knowing what your risk will be. The calculator returns the lot size for the MT4 desktop terminal and the units for mobile terminals. It works on every instrument that your broker offers (forex, gold, commodities, etc.) It can also be used to open market and pending orders with just one click. This system  adds an improvement to MT4's user interface.
Market Sessions Indicator
Kevin Beltran Keena
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT4 helps you predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your b
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Swing and Scalping EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
Experts
The EA only opens trades at the beginning of a new candle and the user has the option to input fixed TP, SL and TS or ATR (dynamic) targets. The Expert can open multiple trades if the user decides to average down the entry price. When Max. number of trades is greater than 1, the EA will calculate its own Stop Loss. Fully automated trading Expert Advisor that works on every financial instrument, currency pair and time frame. To learn how to set it, scroll down and watch my video on youtube. To t
MSD Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
Utilities
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Session
Smart Blocks Trading System
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy to use indicator that will help you place your pending and market orders with great accuracy. The indicator plots the order blocks based on how price reacts to current market structure. These key levels represent supply and demand zones and the Smart Blocks Trading System indicator uses price to assess whether an asset is being accumulated or distributed. It can be used on any financial instrument, and on any given time frame. BoS stands for Break of (market) Structure. The blue and red d
Trade Panel Utility
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple but convenient trade panel that will allow you to place market orders and manage your positions. Can be used to; Place a stop loss and take profit order.  Move your stop loss to break even. Move your trailing stop. Reduce your position after price has moved X pips/points in your favor. Delete and close all your open positions. Can be used on any financial asset and time frame. It works on all brokers.
Market Sessions Indicator MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
MSD Utility MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
Utilities
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility MT5        Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Mar
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