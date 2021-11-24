Swing and Scalping EA MT5

The EA only opens trades at the beginning of a new candle and the user has the option to input fixed TP, SL and TS or ATR (dynamic) targets. The Expert can open multiple trades if the user decides to average down the entry price.

When Max. number of trades is greater than 1, the EA will calculate its own Stop Loss.

Fully automated trading Expert Advisor that works on every financial instrument, currency pair and time frame. To learn how to set it, scroll down and watch my video on youtube.

To test strategies faster uncheck the 'Visual mode' box on the Tester window.