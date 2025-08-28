GOD Breakout Ultimate
- Experts
- Adrian Lara Carrasco
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 August 2025
- Activations: 5
NASDAQ Trading Robot - Premium Breakout Strategy
Verified Results with Real Data
- Initial deposit: $100,000.00
- Net profit: $198,788.56 (198.7% ROI)
- Total trades: 981 long trades (62.81% win rate)
- Profit Factor: 1.23
- Max drawdown: 22.79%
- Sharpe Ratio: 2.60
Key Benefits
Strategy tested in real market conditions:
- Largest winning trade: $14,081.13
- Recovery Factor of 4.54
- Positive expectancy: $202.73 per trade
- Average margin: 801.67%
- Z-Score of 1.16 (74.90% statistical reliability)
Why Choose This System?
With a GHPR of 1.001 (0.1% daily compound growth) and LR correlation of 6.58, this robot shows consistency across market scenarios. The strategy combines:
- Precise breakout entries
- Optimal risk management
- High frequency of profitable trades
- Full automation - no emotional interference
