HiperCube Pro Gale BTC
- Experts
- Adrian Lara Carrasco
- Version: 2.71
- Updated: 13 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Introduction
It's time to unlock the full potential of trading,HiperCube Pro Gale BTC is exactly what you need, thanks to AI and Chat GPT, combined with the extensive experience of our development team, we have created a stable and reliable resource, and now, it is at your disposal!
Product Features:
- Risk Management with Stop Loss
- Each trade includes a built-in stop loss to ensure that your risk is effectively managed at all times.
Rigorous Testing
The robot has been tested for years under various market conditions, proving its effectiveness and reliability.
BTC / Bitcoin Trading
Access the cryptocurrency market with the confidence of a proven system for safely trading BTC and Bitcoin.
Versatile Forex Trading
The robot is also suitable for trading in Forex, including pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, among others.
Commodity Trading
Additionally, you can trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair with the same level of confidence and security.
Download Presets
You can download the presets for the following currency pairs and commodities:
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD: HiperCube Pro Gale FOREX v2.1 - 1H
- USD/JPY: HiperCube Pro Gale M15 USDJPY
- XAU/USD (Gold): HiperCube Pro Gale XAUUSD 1H
- BTC (Bitcoin): HiperCube Pro Gale BTC 1H - M15
Très satisfait des résultat de cet EA , 8,1% de gains pour 3 jours d’utilisation sur BTC uniquement. Le dev est super réactif et soucieux de la qualité de son produit. Je conseille fortement cet EA, qui n’a rien à envier à d’autres qui serait bien plus onéreux pour de même résultat. Hâte de pouvoir essayer un autre EA de ce dev prochainement