HiperCube Pro Gale BTC

5

Introduction

It's time to unlock the full potential of trading,HiperCube Pro Gale BTC is exactly what you need, thanks to AI and Chat GPT, combined with the extensive experience of our development team, we have created a stable and reliable resource, and now, it is at your disposal!

Discount code for 20% off on Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20

Product Features:

  • Risk Management with Stop Loss
  • Each trade includes a built-in stop loss to ensure that your risk is effectively managed at all times.

Rigorous Testing
The robot has been tested for years under various market conditions, proving its effectiveness and reliability.

BTC / Bitcoin Trading
Access the cryptocurrency market with the confidence of a proven system for safely trading BTC and Bitcoin.

Versatile Forex Trading
The robot is also suitable for trading in Forex, including pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, among others.

Commodity Trading
Additionally, you can trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair with the same level of confidence and security.

Download Presets

You can download the presets for the following currency pairs and commodities:

  • EUR/USD, GBP/USD: HiperCube Pro Gale FOREX v2.1 - 1H
  • USD/JPY: HiperCube Pro Gale M15 USDJPY
  • XAU/USD (Gold): HiperCube Pro Gale XAUUSD 1H
  • BTC (Bitcoin): HiperCube Pro Gale BTC 1H - M15

Unlock THE FULL POWER of trading! With  HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale - Indicator


Reviews 3
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
530
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2024.12.19 15:52 
 

Très satisfait des résultat de cet EA , 8,1% de gains pour 3 jours d’utilisation sur BTC uniquement. Le dev est super réactif et soucieux de la qualité de son produit. Je conseille fortement cet EA, qui n’a rien à envier à d’autres qui serait bien plus onéreux pour de même résultat. Hâte de pouvoir essayer un autre EA de ce dev prochainement

Vitoro
49
Vitoro 2025.10.18 17:19 
 

Hola, buenas tardes, he descargado la actualización del bot con la habilidad para configurar el horario de trabajo, estoy haciendo pruebas en el probador de estrategias de Metatrader 5 y cuando habilito el Use DonChian PRO Gale(Highly Recommend) en los parámetros de entrada, parece que me falta un indicador, he descargado: HiperCube DonChain y HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale pero en la pestaña diario muestra esto: cannot load custom indicator 'DonChain' [4802] Por favor me indica como puedo solucionarlo o si me puede compartir el link para descargar el indicador y si tiene los preset actualizados. Muchas gracias, estoy muy contento con el bot, lo veo poderoso!

Filter:
Reply to review