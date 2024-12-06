Introduction



It's time to unlock the full potential of trading,HiperCube Pro Gale BTC is exactly what you need, thanks to AI and Chat GPT, combined with the extensive experience of our development team, we have created a stable and reliable resource, and now, it is at your disposal!



Discount code for 20% off on Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20

Product Features:

Risk Management with Stop Loss

Each trade includes a built-in stop loss to ensure that your risk is effectively managed at all times.

Rigorous Testing

The robot has been tested for years under various market conditions, proving its effectiveness and reliability.

BTC / Bitcoin Trading

Access the cryptocurrency market with the confidence of a proven system for safely trading BTC and Bitcoin.

Versatile Forex Trading

The robot is also suitable for trading in Forex, including pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, among others.

Commodity Trading

Additionally, you can trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair with the same level of confidence and security.





Download Presets



You can download the presets for the following currency pairs and commodities:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD: HiperCube Pro Gale FOREX v2.1 - 1H

USD/JPY: HiperCube Pro Gale M15 USDJPY

XAU/USD (Gold): HiperCube Pro Gale XAUUSD 1H

BTC (Bitcoin): HiperCube Pro Gale BTC 1H - M15

Unlock THE FULL POWER of trading! With HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale - Indicator



