HiperCube DonChain
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 September 2024
Welcome to HiperCube DonChian
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This indicator provide you a so usefull info of price showing you whe the price will be probably go up or down.
Features:
- Indicator in main windows
- Custom your candles Colors
- Custom Period of indicator
- Set Off Set parameters
How to interpretate:
- Up trend: If some candles go up of upper band ,means that is possible that a bull run is comming.
- Donw trend: If some candles go down of lower band, means that is possible a bear run is comming.
- Middle band: Is a average between Upper and Lower you can use to anticipate, as TP or SL...
In definitly, this is a powerfull indicator that combined with other analysis could be the key to your trading growth up.