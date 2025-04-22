HiperCube Protector

HiperCube Protector is here!

Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20



HiperCube Protector is the simpliest and easy drawdown Limiter to get the control of your account!, this tools aim to protect your account in real time, use a Max drawdown or StopLoss setting.



Features:

  1. Control DrawDown by Percent or Money, based on Balace of your account
  2. Friendly and elegent interface to see data in real time
  3. Send Notifications to Telegram, Push up Notificiations on your MT5 app , and send Alert on you terminal
  4. Customize the messages to send notifications
  5. Easy to use

Account:

Works on any kind of account (hedging or netting), the executions is fast and your account will be secured

Any Question about the settings ,feel free to ask it!


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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