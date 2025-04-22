HiperCube Protector
- Utilities
-
Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 April 2025
HiperCube Protector is here!
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
HiperCube Protector is the simpliest and easy drawdown Limiter to get the control of your account!, this tools aim to protect your account in real time, use a Max drawdown or StopLoss setting.
Features:
- Control DrawDown by Percent or Money, based on Balace of your account
- Friendly and elegent interface to see data in real time
- Send Notifications to Telegram, Push up Notificiations on your MT5 app , and send Alert on you terminal
- Customize the messages to send notifications
- Easy to use
Account:
Works on any kind of account (hedging or netting), the executions is fast and your account will be secured
Any Question about the settings ,feel free to ask it!