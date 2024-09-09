HiperCube Tornado Momentum
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.0
HiperCube Tornado is here!
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
HiperCube Tornado is a simple but effective indicator that helps you to identify when a new bull or bear power is near.
- Easy to use
- Custom Colors
- Separate windows indicator
- TEMA is used to do calcs
- Custom Periods
- Custom Method
- Chat GPT and AI used to be developed
Strategy
- Wait to TI+ cross the TI-
- Thats means ,signal to buy
- Wait to TI- cross the TI+
- Thats means , signal to sell
Remmenber combines this with other strateis to get a good strategy
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