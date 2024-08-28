HiperCube SuperVisor
- Utilities
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 August 2024
Welcome Again!
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Today we want present a new uselfull tool, HiperCube SuperVisor, this tool solved the problem that we have when run differents EAs at same time, doing the supervision of that something hard to do,Thanks to this we can see in 1 Chart up to 5 EAs at same time, we can if see each one of them have opened positions, profits in buy , profit in sell and total profits.
Features
- Custom names per each EA
- Set Colors as you wich, fully customizable!
- Up to 5 EA Monitoring in 1 Chart
- Colors of info will be change according currents profits
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it
Instructions
- Only must set the same ID / MAGICNUMBER of the EA that you want Supervisor, that is becouse this number helps to "HiperCube SuperVisor" to get info exact of each EA individually.