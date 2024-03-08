Innovashion
- Experts
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 10 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
Hi Traders and Inversors
HiperCube presents you a new product , that make new series of EAs!
This EA combine Martingala +Grid System , and is designed to provided a long term stability
Recommendations:
- Currency Pair: EURSD , EURGBP, USDJPY, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: 1H
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD
- Account Type: Hedging
- DON'T BE ABARISC, use short Daily Profit and TPs at least 3 pips but lower than 5 pips
- Daily targets to stop trading
- Auto Lots Configuration
- Set Different Preset to adapt to any pair
- Used chat GPT and AI to developed
Please note that after purchasing the product,if you need help send me a private message to receive personal attention.
I bought the bot and tested it, and honestly, I can only recommend it to you