Innovashion

4

Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20

Hi Traders and Inversors

HiperCube presents you a new product , that make new series of EAs!

This EA combine Martingala +Grid System , and is designed to provided a long term stability

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: EURSD , EURGBP, USDJPY, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: 1H
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 USD
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • DON'T BE ABARISC, use short Daily Profit and TPs at least 3 pips but lower than 5 pips
Specifications:
  • Daily targets to stop trading
  • Auto Lots Configuration
  • Set Different Preset to adapt to any pair
  • Used  chat GPT and AI to developed

Please note that after purchasing the product,if you need help  send me a private message to receive personal attention.


Reviews 1
David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino
259
David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino 2024.08.24 13:20 
 

I bought the bot and tested it, and honestly, I can only recommend it to you

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David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino
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David Exequiel Dejesus Aquino 2024.08.24 13:20 
 

I bought the bot and tested it, and honestly, I can only recommend it to you

Adrian Lara Carrasco
11343
Reply from developer Adrian Lara Carrasco 2024.08.24 15:33
thanks you so much , im glad to hear that, only use under recomendations and do withdraws with frecuency
orther recommendations is disable on news, happy day!
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